OBITUARY: Wayne A. Gatschet; April 26, 1958 - July 23, 2022

Wayne A. Gatschet was born April 26, 1958, to Moral and Esther Gatschet in Montrose Colorado, where he lived his entire life. He passed away July 23, 2022. Wayne graduated from Montrose High School and went on to obtain an associates degree in electronics from Mesa College.
Wayne worked for a number of years for Colorado Ute Electric Company as a systems analyst. When it closed and moved its offices out of town, Wayne stayed and pursued hobbies of woodworking and furniture building, later working for his sister and brother-in-law at Cactus Carwash, taking care of technical issues and mechanical as well.
From there Wayne purchased and operated his own business, Ultra Hobbies, where he sold and repaired many types of radio-controlled vehicles and carried a full line of parts for them. He recently retired from the business and was again pursuing his love of woodworking and other hobbies.
Wayne loved all things scientific, mechanical and electrical and had a great thirst for knowledge. He was continually learning new things and applying them in many ways. He had an amazing ability to retain all that knowledge and recall it when needed, always able to fix anything, make anything and talk to you about any subject with great understanding.
Recently Wayne had acquired a 3-D printer and was enjoying making many beautiful and useful things for his family and friends. At a recent family dinner at the home of his sister Linda, she kept finding adorable little plastic mice tucked in among her plants and in corners. They had articulated heads and jointed tails and looked real!!
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his sister Linda Edgel, a niece Jaymi (Jason) Daugherty, and a nephew Eric (Carma) Edgel.
Wayne brought much joy to our lives and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We are rejoicing that he is now in Heaven with the Lord learning many new and wondrous things!
Graveside services will be held at Grand View Cemetery at10:30 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting his family with arrangements.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone