OUTDOORS: A ‘hole’ different kind of fishing

Remote is a word to describe a wilderness area. There are such places that still exist in Colorado, mostly due to those lands having been set aside as a national park or federal designation. A formal wilderness area typically, by definition and qualification, also is a roadless area.
Other places, while not a formal wilderness, are very remote. The “in the middle of nowhere” kind of remote. Maybe even having a road to take you to nowhere, but still a destination and reason to go unto itself only because there is not much there.
A recent excursion to northeastern Utah meet these criteria. The Uinta Basin is a large physiographic section of the Colorado Plateau. (I had to look that up). Translation – not much there as to people and towns and roads and gas stations. However, somewhat of an oasis is Vernal, Utah. A nice town.
In the eastern United States, a remote mountain town in a small valley is called a “hollow.” A popular example, at least by name, is Sleepy Hollow, New York. In the western United States, a similar geological situation is called a “hole.” A well-known example is Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
So put all that together, the remoteness and the naming convention and northeastern Utah, and you get Jones Hole.
Jones Hole is indeed a physical hole. East of Vernal, which is remote of itself, take a 40-mile dead end road in the direction of Dinosaur National Monument. The road is slow and windy, but is paved, not a highway, but at least an easy drive.
After 40 miles of nondescript rolling hills and emptiness except for the sagebrush, all of a sudden the terrain breaks open to red-rock country and towering bluffs. A dramatic change sort of like our local Black Canyon and the East Portal road. A “hole.”
Although not on the way to anywhere else – remember dead end means turn around and go back the same way – Jones Hole is a worthy destination. I was there for the fishing. A very unusual fishing situation indeed but a very worthwhile one. Again, picture remote, no mountains and no snow and no rivers and no visible water, hardly your typical fishing destination.
What makes the fishing at Jones Hole is a spring creek. Now while a spring is not rare, this one is special in that not only is it in arid desert country, it also flows a large enough of a natural volume of water to create a small creek. In fact it is so good, that in spite of its remoteness, there is a fish hatchery at the head of the spring.
The spring water is always cold, is always clear, and flows year round without a typical highs and lows of mountain snowmelt. The volume and conditions are such that a trout fishery is available year round. The creek, also named Jones, is very short, only 4 miles. That’s because Jones Hole is the start of a canyon and Jones Creek lies within the canyon as a short tributary of the much larger Green River.
The fish hatchery is a federal facility offering a self-guided tour of the outside raceways and the interior incubation units. The hatchery raises several species of trout which are then trucked and stocked in other area waters. It was interesting in that unlike a typical hatchery which has its own brood stock for spawning eggs, all the fish at the hatchery are first shipped in as eggs from some other hatchery which are then incubated and grown to a catchable size.
A good hiking trail, moderate in difficulty, follows the creek all the way to the bottom to the Green River. No loop trail here, so what goes down must come up. The canyon is cool, very scenic, and the hike itself worthy of the time.
The fishing was very good. With the spring water conditions, trout have a year-round playground. Moderate in size, the creek was wadeable with lots of rocks and hideaways for trout. Trees and brush sometimes constricted the river channel to some difficult casting situations, but then the difficulty of fishing also contributes to a quality fishery.
I caught rainbows and browns, with an occasional cutthroat, up to 16 inches, a sizable fish for such a moderate size creek. And surely the occasional larger fish is hiding among those rocks and cutbanks.
My excuse for visiting Vernal and Jones Hole was a new fishing spot. There is much else to do for the scenic enthusiasts and the outdoor minimalists. Out of the way, so if you go, plan on a full day trip that only gets you back to where you started.