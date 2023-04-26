PARADOX – The Paradox Valley School (PVS) will close May 18 with students and families coordinating with both the Naturita Elementary School and the Nucla Middle/High School for placement for the fall term. An open house on May 11 at 6 p.m. will be held at PVS to explain what options are available.
PVS, a charter school, is closing due to declining enrollment and because of financial and operational issues. Principal Heather Gunn made the announcement April 12. She has been the principal for one year and plans to stay through the summer to close out the school’s business.
Survey coming for T’ride schools
TELLURIDE – Residents in the Telluride School District R-1 will be asked for input on whether a potential bond issue goes before voters this fall that would raise $36.8 million for school employee housing and other improvements to existing facilities. Currently, about 10% of school district staff lives in school-owned housing and if the bond passes, that availability would rise to about one-third.
A 16-person task force has been formed to create insights and input on whether to push the measure forward. There will be three informational meetings. The first one will be April 27 at 5:30 at the Telluride Elementary School. The second will be May 6 at 9 a.m. also at the school. The third meeting will be at the Wilkinson Public Library on May 8 at 6 p.m.
The proposed referendum would add $141 per year for every $1 million of a house’s market value. Included in the measure besides housing would be infrastructure upgrades for the electrical systems.
Seasonal water, snow totals
SILVERTON – The snow total in April is 7.7 inches, according to weather watcher Freddie Canfield. The snow total for the season is 216.2 inches. The water for the year is 14.6 inches.
• There will be a health fair in Silverton on Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. until noon. At the Silverton School gym. The health screenings are free. It is sponsored by 365Health, a preventative health non-profit.
Town cleanup, street project
NORWOOD – The Safer to School streets, curb and gutter repair project will begin soon, some half-million dollars of improved roadways in Norwood. The town’s public works department has started work on improving the streets, sweeping them, and repairing potholes from the winter.
Norwood’s cleanup day will be May 20.
Sources: Norwood Post, Silverton Standard, San Miguel Forum, Telluride Daily Planet
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone