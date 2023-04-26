PVS will shut doors in May

PARADOX – The Paradox Valley School (PVS) will close May 18 with students and families coordinating with both the Naturita Elementary School and the Nucla Middle/High School for placement for the fall term. An open house on May 11 at 6 p.m. will be held at PVS to explain what options are available.



