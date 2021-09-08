RED MOUNTAIN – A 5-mile stretch of US 550, between markers 87 and 92, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13-16 and Sept. 20-24. There will be a one-hour opening between noon and 1 p.m.
The highway will reopen at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 to accommodate weekend traffic and the annual Jeep Jamboree Festival which will in Ouray, Sept. 16-18.
The highway will be open overnight and on weekends.
The San Miguel Power Association project is to clear trees and vegetation along power lines at Red Mountain. The project will improve broadband access and reliability. Four governments – Silverton, Ouray, Ouray County and San Juan County – had to sign off on the project before it began.
Gunnison sales tax up 35 %
GUNNISON – Year-to-date sales tax receipts in Gunnison County are up 35% over a year ago, the Gunnison County commissioners were told Aug. 24. In June, the receipts were up 41% over the pandemic-plagued year of 2020.
In comparison, the income gain from sales tax grew by6%in 2020 over 2019.
“Sales tax tells the story of consistency and increase,” said Gunnison County Commissioner Jonathan Houck.
Two affordable housing projects reviewed
TELLURIDE – Two affordable housing projects were discussed at the Telluride Housing Authority subcommittee meeting Aug. 25.
The two projects are planned for the Voodoo Lounge lot at the corner of east Pacific Avenue and south Willow Street. This project will feature 25 to 35 housing units and a commercial center at the base of the building. The lot will also be the new home of the popular Free Box.
The other new housing endeavor, Phase 2 of the Virginia Placer, will have eight to 12 units with a focus towards housing first responders or town staffers.
Timelines for both projects have not been determined.
Sources: Telluride Daily Planet, Gunnison Country Times.
