NABUR (pronounced “neighbor”) is the Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect, run by the Montrose Daily Press. Put more simply, NABUR is an online forum created by your local journalists. Below are a few conversations that have been happening over the past few weeks on the site. Some of the bolded questions and topics have been changed from their original language for clarity. To read the full conversations and reply yourself, log on to nabur.montrosepress.com and create an account.
What would you think about a barking ordinance in Montrose County?
“I would love it. I have a couple of neighbors who intentionally have howling dogs.” - Wayne V.
“When I'm walking our dogs through other neighborhoods, I often think, ‘Man, I'm glad we don't live next to them.’ I will say I'm not a fan of back porch/patio music systems, though... “ - Dave E.
“I think a barking ordinance would be a good idea. I have been tormented in the past by neighbors' dogs who would bark for 15 minutes to over an hour if I simply walked outside.” - Yvonne G.
What do you think about an alternative high school coming to Montrose?
“It's a good idea. Mainstream education is not for everyone, though luckily serves most. Having an alternative for special cases is helpful.” - Yvonne G.
Covering the Hartman Brothers fire.
“It was strange to hear how people felt their homes and businesses shake. People were evacuated and had to steer clear of the site for at least four blocks. All of this was occurring in downtown Montrose, one of the most loved parts of this city.” - Josue Perez, Staff Writer
“This was an ‘all hands on deck’ moment, as Montrose Police Cmdr. Tim Cox said. That was true for the Daily Press, too, and I can't say enough about my colleagues for jumping up and pitching in.” - Katharhynn Heidelberg, Assistant Editor and Senior Writer
“There was an explosion and fire at a home on S 2nd, near San Juan, in the mid-80s. [If I remember correctly,] it destroyed 2 homes and damaged another, one of them was totally leveled, tragically killing the elderly resident. It is a shock, that's for sure.” - Dave E.
What do you think about the city’s proposed budget for 2022?
“I did not see how ‘Collaboration and partnerships’ are funded. Does it come out of the general fund, at council's discretion? Just wondering.” - Dave E.
“More resources towards road improvements ... widening of Ogden Road. And much needed extension of E Oak Grove Rd to 6700.” - Shelley B.
Seven more schools may be in trouble for the “Thunderbirds” mascot.
“At the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs meeting this Monday, 6 of the 7 other school districts with a Thunderbird mascot spoke about their potential plans for getting rid of the name and logo. Unlike Johnson Elementary in Montrose, these schools have not yet been added to the list of schools not in compliance with Senate Bill 21-116. However, they were notified recently that the commission will be reviewing their mascots and may be adding them to the list at the next quarterly meeting on May 19.” - Sean Flannelly, Journalist Community Manager