After one month of uncertainty since election night when Eric Kelley was leading by a razor-thin margin in the District F Montrose County School District race, a recount has confirmed Kelley’s lead — and added one more vote to his total margin of victory.
“It's just a relief — it was a more than mildly stressing event for me, and so I'm glad to know that we can move on,” Kelley said. “I'm thankful for all the people that voted for me and I hope that the recount will instill some confidence in the area for the [election] system.”
Also, taxpayers can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that no additional public money needed to be spent on the recount. Montrose County School District would have needed to pick up the tab but will not have to spend any funds since the election staff members who conducted the recount are salaried positions and the election adjudicators donated their time.
This recount, which was finalized on Dec. 2, took place because the margin between Kelley and his challenger, Dawn Schieldt, was narrow enough to trigger an automatic recount under Colorado law.
The Daily Press has reached out to Schieldt for comment.
The election was certified by bipartisan canvassers on Nov. 19. Kelley, along with the four other school board members whom voters conferred into office, was seated at an eight-minute school board meeting on Nov. 30.
Kelley, who was appointed to the board in 2019, will serve for another two years before he could run again in 2023 for a four-year term.
On election night, two designated election judges inspect ballots that have ambiguous voting marks, blank ballots, votes for multiple candidates and write-in ballots when they are an option on the ballot.
But the criteria is widened during recounts to inspect undervotes, which is when voters skip over one or more questions but still cast a vote in other contests. Nearly 13,000 people voted in the school board election, but only 11,504 cast an opinion in the District F race — in the recount, election officials had to manually review the 1,431 undervotes.
When reviewing the undervotes, the adjudicators found one ballot that was initially considered a blank ballot but had a slight marking for Eric Kelley.
Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said that a big takeaway from the election is low voter turnout — less than half of eligible voters cast a ballot in this year’s election.
The candidates running in the contested races raised $8,761 on campaign materials — more than four times what candidates in all of the previous elections had fundraised — with the exception of Eric Kelley, who participated in minimal politicking and did not produce any marketing materials himself.
The boundaries of MCSD seep into parts of Ouray and Gunnison counties, which also conducted a recount of District F ballots. No anomalies were found.
Election officials are glad that the recount is over, but encouraged the community to reach out if they have any additional questions.
“It is a relief that we can put this to bed, but we are always open and available to the public,” said Montrose County Supervisor of Elections Jonathan Arebalos. “We want anyone to know that if they have any questions about the election and the process that we do, we try to be as transparent as we can. They are more than welcome to reach out to us if they have additional questions about it.”