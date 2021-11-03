While two out of the three contested seats on the Montrose County School District Board had a clear winner after most of the ballots were tabulated on election night, one of the seats has a tight margin that could go either way.
Eric Kelley is leading Dawn Schieldt in the District F race by only 18 votes according to preliminary results and the fate of the race is in limbo until all of the ballots from the signature curing process have been tabulated.
Ballots with invalid signatures, as well as a small number of accepted ballots that have not yet been counted, could still tip the election. But the results will not be known until after the deadline at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, when voters whose ballots were rejected because of invalid signatures are required to complete the curing process.
If the margin between Schieldt and Kelley is still within the statutory requirement for an automatic recount (0.5%), then that will happen after the election certification process.
On the other hand, Alice Murphy was leading Andrew Neal by 602 votes in District C and Sarah Fishering maintained a 565 vote lead over Cortney Loyd in District E.
Approximately 60 voters with invalid signatures have eight days after election to complete the curing process to verify their signatures. The curing process can be completed via text messages, by email or in-person at the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder office.
All voters with invalid signatures have been notified in the mail and with an email, if an email address is listed in the system.
Curing signatures over text was a new program released by the Colorado Secretary of State’s office last year. Voters can text “Colorado” to 2VOTE (28638) to complete the process, including signing an affidavit and attaching a photo of a photo identification card.
Between 100-200 additional ballots that have been received but not yet scanned will be processed along with the cured ballots.
Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes explained that ballots that do not require signature curing are culled and grouped with the ballots that need to be cured to assure voter anonymity to the poll workers.
Ballots that are not cured will be transferred, unopened, to the District Attorney’s Office.
If the margin between Schieldt and Kelley remains less than half of a percentage point apart — as the vote currently stands, the totals are 0.3% — Colorado law will require an automatic recount.
The recount process will take several days of intense work, Guynes said, which entails rescanning all of the ballots and setting up the process again for the election.
The recount would happen after the election itself is certified. The statutory deadline is Nov. 24, but if a recount is required, Guynes hopes to complete the certification process sooner so that the results could be finalized before Thanksgiving.