Red Hawk golfers start 2022 season; land third place in Fruita

The 2022 Montrose High School boys golf team was the first to wear the new Red Hawks logo in action Monday at Fruita’s Adobe Creek Golf Club. The team finished third and was set to play in the Denver Kent Invitational on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Saddle Rock Golf Club in Aurora. Participating in the Monday tournament were, from left, Connor Bell, Noah Richmond, Rocco Manuel, Kyden Adams, Jake Legg and Liam Beshoar. (Courtesy photo)

The Montrose High School boys’ golfers were the first team to wear the new mascot — Red Hawks — logo as they teed up the 2022 season with a third-place finish in the Fruita Invitational at Adobe Creek Golf Club.

The Red Hawks put up a 226 score behind Basalt (216) and Grand Junction, 222. Eleven teams from 3A and 4A conferences competed Monday.



