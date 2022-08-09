Red Hawk golfers start 2022 season; land third place in Fruita

The 2022 Montrose High School boys golf team was the first to wear the new Red Hawks logo in action Monday at Fruita’s Adobe Creek Golf Club. The team finished third and was set to play in the Denver Kent Invitational on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Saddle Rock Golf Club in Aurora. Participating in the Monday tournament were, from left, Connor Bell, Noah Richmond, Rocco Manuel, Kyden Adams, Jake Legg and Liam Beshoar. (Courtesy photo)
The Montrose High School boys’ golfers were the first team to wear the new mascot — Red Hawks — logo as they teed up the 2022 season with a third-place finish in the Fruita Invitational at Adobe Creek Golf Club.
The Red Hawks put up a 226 score behind Basalt (216) and Grand Junction, 222. Eleven teams from 3A and 4A conferences competed Monday.
Junior Noah Richmond led the Red Hawks with a 72 score. Rocco Manuel, a senior, posted a 76. Seniors Liam Beshoar and Jake Legg had 78s. Connor Bell, a senior, came in with 79. Kyden Adams, a junior, shot 82.
Two Basalt golfers led the field. Garrett Exelbert, a junior from Basalt, was the tournament medalist with a 70. Jackson Stewart, a sophomore, shot 71s.
Coach Steve Skiff’s team will have 10 more tournaments on the forthcoming schedule. The regional tournament, which Montrose has won for six straight years, is Sept. 20 in Eagle. The state tournament will be in Windsor, Oct. 3.
Skiff welcomes a veteran team. Richmond, Legg, Bell and Beshoar all competed as underclassmen in the state 4A tournament last October at the City Park golf course against 15 schools and a field of 84 players.
Many of the MHS golfers have also competed this summer in youth tournaments throughout Colorado.
Richmond, Legg, and Adams competed in the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) tournament last week at the Bridges. The three-day, 54-hole tournament featured 78 collegiate golfers from throughout the U.S. and six countries.
The Red Hawk golfers will be in action Wednesday at the Kent Denver Invitational in Aurora. There are two tournaments on the MHS schedule at home, the Bridges will host the Red Hawk-Tiger Invitational Aug. 15. Cobble Creek will host Oct. 25.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone