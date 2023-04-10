The Montrose Red Hawks baseball team lost two games this past weekend — one to the Loveland Red Wolves 9-6, and another to the Lobos of Rocky Mountain High School 5-0.
On Friday, the Red Hawks dug themselves into a deep hole giving up six runs in the first two innings and then saw the Red Wolves add three more in the fourth inning.
The Red Hawks came to life in the top of the sixth inning when they scored all six of their runs. The big blow was a towering home run by senior Torrie Eckerman who drove in two of his teammates to pull the Red Hawks within three runs of the Red Wolves.
The Red Hawks were unable to ignite the offense in the final two frames and the Red Wolves prevailed by a final score of 9-6.
Five Red Hawks managed base hits in the contest. In addition to Eckerman's home run, seniors Rocco Manual and Colten Withee each contributed doubles, while senior Jackson Barnett and junior Jaxon Kattner each added singles.
Red Hawks pitcher Gage Wareham pitched a complete game, giving up nine runs (four earned) on eight hits while walking three and striking out two.
The second game of the road trip pitted the Red Hawks against the Rocky Mountain Lobos, one of the best teams in the state of Colorado. The Lobos shut out the Red Hawks by the score of 5-0, increasing their season record to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in league play.
Senior Titus Weese started on the mound for the Red Hawks and found trouble immediately as he gave up three runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Lobos added two more markers in the third inning. Only three of the runs Weese allowed were earned.
Senior Ryder Willford relieved Weese and shut down the Lobos over the last three innings, giving up only one base hit and one base on a walk. The Lobos scored the team's five runs off just seven hits, including a three-run home run in the first inning.
Senior David Dominuez led the Red Hawks with two base hits, while senior Logan Files doubled and Kattner and Wareham each had singles. The Red Hawks unfortunately were unable to string together any of these base knocks to score any runs.
These two losses for the Red Hawks dropped their season record to five wins and six losses overall. The Red Hawks have yet to play a league game.
League action will commence for the Red Hawks on Tuesday, April 11, as the ball club will host the Grand Junction Tigers, which currently have a season record of 8-4. This will be the first league action for the Tigers as well.
The first pitch of Montrose’s game with the Tigers is set for 4 p.m.
