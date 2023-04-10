The Montrose Red Hawks baseball team lost two games this past weekend — one to the Loveland Red Wolves 9-6, and another to the Lobos of Rocky Mountain High School 5-0.

On Friday, the Red Hawks dug themselves into a deep hole giving up six runs in the first two innings and then saw the Red Wolves add three more in the fourth inning.



