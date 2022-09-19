Everything went right for the Montrose Red Hawks as they celebrated homecoming with a 40-14 victory over the Palisade Bulldogs. The Hawks won the coin flip to open the game on defense and never looked back.
Prior to the start of the game, coach Brett Mertens worried about the homecoming festivities. “Our kids were laser focused today and we could kind of tell in pre-game that they were locked in and ready to perform at a high level. Super proud of our defense for that shutout in the first half.”
The Bulldogs took the opening kickoff and 44 yards to the Montrose 36-yard line before the Hawks defense rose up and stopped the drive and took over when a fourth down play was unsuccessful.
The Red Hawks relied on the running game to establish the tone of the game, moving the football 63 yards in eight plays as quarterback Gage Wareham running the final 6 yards on a keeper for the Red Hawks initial touchdown. The PAT was good making the score 7-0 with just over four minutes left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs broke a kickoff runback about 40 yards to the Red Hawks 44-yard line. Four plays later the Bulldogs fumbled and the Red Hawks recovered. The Red Hawks ran two plays and fumbled the ball right back to the Bulldogs.
Palisade was unable to move the ball and turned it over to the Hawks on downs. The second quarter opened with the Red Hawks Blake Griffin breaking a 56-yard scamper for the second Red Hawk touchdown making the score 14-0.
Mertens exclaimed, “Blake Griffin is a heck of a runner. We blocked well tonight, and on offense we completed a few passes and even had a touchdown pass. We are starting to get a little more dynamic and not rely on the running game to shoulder the whole load.”
Unofficially Griffin ran for 118 yards on 11 carries.
Things got progressively worse for the Bulldogs as Junior Rodriguez picked off an errant throw by Malakhi Espinosa to give the Red Hawks good field position. A two-play drive saw Griffin plow into the end zone from 10 yards out for his second TD. The PAT was no good, making the score 20-0 with eight minutes left in the second quarter.
Palisade took over at their 20, could not move the ball and was forced to punt. The Red Hawks Dmarian Lopez blocked the punt and recovered the ball at the Palisade 12-yard line. Griffin then scored his third touchdown from 4 yard out making the score 27-0.
The Red Hawks forced a three and out and another punt by the Bulldogs. The Hawks took over at their own 45-yard line and handed the ball to Austin Zimmer who ran 48 yards for a touchdown, making the score 34-0 with just over three minutes to play in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs again were unable to move the football and turned the ball over to the Red Hawks at their own 32-yard line as a fourth down play was stopped by the Hawk defense.
The Hawks then went on a three-play drive. Quarterback Gage Wareham dropped back to pass and floated the football to Aiden Grijalva for an 18-yard completion and a touchdown making the score 40-0 as the first half ended.
The second half saw the Red Hawks pull all of the starters and play the second, third and fourth string players for the entire second half. Coach Mertens said, “It was great to be able to get the JV players into the game throughout the entire second half and get some varsity experience and keep building momentum throughout our season. This is exactly what we wanted to accomplish tonight.”
Next up for the Red Hawks a road game at Lutheran in Parker, Colorado. “They are a very good team. They are averaging about 60 points a game. They will be a very good test. I think they are ranked number 2 in the 3A classification. They will definitely test us on the defensive side” said Mertens.
