Everything went right for the Montrose Red Hawks as they celebrated homecoming with a 40-14 victory over the Palisade Bulldogs. The Hawks won the coin flip to open the game on defense and never looked back.

Prior to the start of the game, coach Brett Mertens worried about the homecoming festivities. “Our kids were laser focused today and we could kind of tell in pre-game that they were locked in and ready to perform at a high level. Super proud of our defense for that shutout in the first half.”



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?