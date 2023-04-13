The Montrose Red Hawks boys’ lacrosse team lost a one goal game to the Tigers of Grand Junction High School at the Columbine Middle School pitch on Tuesday, April 11.  The 10-9 loss was the closest, most contested contest the Red Hawks have played this season.  

Head coach Preston Weaver said it all: “It really was a hell of a game."  



