MHS's Jayden Casias, 17, shoots behind his back towards the goal during second half action against Grand Junction Tuesday afternoon April 11, at Columbine Middle School. (photo by William Woody / special to the MDP)
Members of the Montrose Red Hawks defend while battling for possession during second half action against Grand Junction Tuesday afternoon April 11, at Columbine Middle School. (photo by William Woody / special to the MDP)
The Montrose Red Hawks boys’ lacrosse team lost a one goal game to the Tigers of Grand Junction High School at the Columbine Middle School pitch on Tuesday, April 11. The 10-9 loss was the closest, most contested contest the Red Hawks have played this season.
Head coach Preston Weaver said it all: “It really was a hell of a game."
"I am actually still feeling the after effects of the game and I didn’t even play,” the coach said. “The adrenalin that was flowing through my own body, the coach’s bodies, the players bodies, had everyone hyped up. Yes, it was a hell of a game.”
The Tigers led 3-2 at half and then increased their lead in the third quarter.
“Grand Junction got out to an 8-5 lead,” Weaver said. “They had a player go out for three minutes on a penalty which gave us a man-up opportunity and we were able to put three goals in the back of the Grand Junction net and tie the score.”
The game was a chippy affair, with many penalties called. The Red Hawks were whistled for five penalties, while the Tigers committed 14 offenses that were called.
Weaver was most pleased that his Red Hawks did not let a 16-4 trouncing last week affect his team.
"We lost one of our best defensive playeres with about eight or nine minutes left in the game," Weaver said. “The defense that was out there on the pitch was able to tighten up. They were held to one more goal but unfortunately it was the tenth and winning goal.”
Senior Dylan Prescott was the Red Hawks leading scorer with three goals and three assists. Sophomore Eli Sauer had four goals and one assist and junior Jayden Casias chipped in two goals.
Weaver suggested that his defense took personally the 16-4 loss to Grand Junction a week ago.
“Giving up 16 goals is a lot for a defense and is a lot for a goalie, especially a freshman goalie playing in net. They took it upon themselves to recognize who were the scorers and shut them down as best they could.”
Weaver and his coaching staff believe the team has taken it upon themselves to get better day by day.
“We have eight games left and depending upon the outcome we may be invited to the playoffs," the coach said. “We will have to win basically a majority of our remaining games to have a hope of making the playoffs.”
“But with us such a young team," he continued, “making the building blocks set for the next year and the years to come is all I as a coach can ask for.”
