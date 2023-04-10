Red Hawks girls’ soccer drops 2-1 heartbreaker to Durango

The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ soccer team battled Durango on Saturday, April 8, and lost a hard-fought league game on home turf to the Demons, 2-1.
Head coach Matt Imus reflected on the ups and downs of the contest.
“We scored first at about the two-minute mark into the game. The Demons scored about mid-way through the first half,” Imus said. “They had a free kick that bounced around, got a player free and she knocked it home to tie the game 1-1.”
“For the Red Hawks our scorer was senior Tatum Berry,” Imus continued. “Senior Alicea Vigil was credited with the assist on the Red Hawks goal.”
Imus also noted the Red Hawks defense.
“On defense for the Red Hawks, senior Diana Coronado really stood out," the coach said. “She came in and played our defensive midfield, was really physical and interrupted and disrupted all of their plays and anything through the middle.”
The Red Hawks came out with great energy starting the second half.
“The girls were doing really well,” Imus said. “About 25 minutes into the second half the Demons got another free kick from about 35 yards out. They were going with the wind and the girl put it into the only place our junior goalkeeper Rachel Robuck could not reach it, the top opposite corner just under the cross bar.”
Imus also paid tribute to his keeper Rachel Robuck.
“The Demons had many, many shots on goal and Rachel made a ton of saves," he said. “A few that just missed, went wide, some went over the top of the net and lots that Rachel saved. She kept us in the game.”
The Red Hawks hit the road this week. On Tuesday, the team travels to Grand Junction and matches up with the Central Warriors.
“They have a very talented striker that we are going to have to shut her down,” Imus said. “We will put junior Kenzie Bush on her again and have her mark her on the whole field.”
The Red Hawks travel to Grand Junction a second time this week on Friday and take on the Grand Junction Tigers.
The game on Tuesday will be played at Longs Park while the Friday game will be contested at Canyon View Park. The start times will be 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. both days, with the first kick for the varsity games at 5:30 p.m.
