If there’s one big takeaway from the Montrose volleyball team’s trip to the Lewis-Palmer Tournament last week, it’s that the team has the ability to compete.
Facing tough matchups to start, the Red Hawks fell to both Lewis-Palmer and Pueblo West before getting seeded into bracket play.
From there, the team put together a couple of strong performances, beating Bayfield and Centauri to leave Monument with a 2-2 showing.
“I was pleased with the way we played,” coach Shane Forrest said. “I knew our shots against Lewis-Palmer and Pueblo West were long with them being perennial powerhouse teams, but we played really well against both of them. I was pleased with how we competed.”
After a quick 25-19, 25-19 sweep of Bayfield, the girls dropped the first set against Centauri after leading for much of it. They then fell behind in the second set before snapping out of the funk.
Once Taygan Rocco settled into a groove and started feeding Maddie Lucero, Brooke Williams and Maggie Legg in the right spots, the Red Hawks (5-4 overall, 2-0 Class 5A/4A Southwestern) battled back and assumed control of the match the rest of the way.
“They just played out of their minds really at the end of that second set and in the third to come out with really big wins,” Forrest said.
Forrest noted that the team goal was get out of the tournament with a 2-2 record and praised the girls for doing so despite having to battle through a bit of individual and team adversity that comes with long trips away from home. It’s a learning experience that she believes will factor into future success this season.
And that looked evident when the Hawks returned home to beat Grand Junction Central 25-12, 25-23, 25-17 to get their second league win of the season. The bulk of the schedule from here on out will consist mostly of league opponents starting with a road trip to Durango on Friday.
“That will be another challenge for us,” Forrest said. “But we continue to build confidence when we have a tournament like we did, and we have a match against Central like we did. It’s continuing to give us the confidence that we need and teaching us to overcome the things we can overcome.”
The Red Hawks have just one match next week which is at Fruita Monument. They return home on Sept. 26 for their second league showdown with Grand Junction.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone