The Red Hawks’ co-ed track and field team has had a strong year, having broken multiple school records and placing well at state. With the season wrapped up, the team is busy counting its All-Conference wins for the South West League (SWL). 

The Southwest League encompasses MHS, Durango High School, Fruita Monument High School, as well as Central High School and Grand Junction High School. 



