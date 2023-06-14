The Red Hawks’ co-ed track and field team has had a strong year, having broken multiple school records and placing well at state. With the season wrapped up, the team is busy counting its All-Conference wins for the South West League (SWL).
The Southwest League encompasses MHS, Durango High School, Fruita Monument High School, as well as Central High School and Grand Junction High School.
To get All-Conference in track and field, athletes have to place in the top three of an individual event. Relay teams need to finish first to earn the accolade.
Brian Schwerdtfeger has been the throwing coach at MHS for the last decade or so, but this year he has also taken on the role as head coach for the team.
“There’s always been a few kids who’ve really been able to be top of the league,” explained Schwerdtfeger. “But this year we’ve just had so many kids commit to making themselves better throughout the season.”
These students, the head coach continued, have focused on the individual sport while also accomplishing their goals as a team, which to Schwerdtfeger made this year great.
Alonzo Leiba, an incoming junior, shared these sentiments. “At the end of the day we know that we have to work as a team,” he said, listing relay races as an example where teammates must be confident in each other’s capabilities and rely on one another.
The boys team placed fifth at state this year, competing against 36 other 4A schools. The girls placed 22nd out of 40 schools.
But the Red Hawks did not stop there.
“We broke nine school records,” shared Schwerdtfeger, explaining that the number is higher when you count some records that were broken multiple times this season.
The boys 4x100, 4x200, and 4x400 meter relays are just some of the records broken this season. The girls also earned a new school record for the 100 meter.
Leiba broke the school record for the open 200 meter dash. The previous record was made last year and, before last year’s time, this record had not been broken for three decades, said Leiba.
The student athlete was working toward making a statement on the MHS team. Track has been in his family “for a long time,” he said. Ever since his father showed Leiba his track medals, the multi-generational athlete knew he wanted to try for his own.
“It felt like I finally accomplished a long term goal that I’ve been setting in my head since freshman year.”
For Coach Schwerdtfeger, how well their team did was “super exciting” although perhaps not shocking.
“We as the coaches knew at the beginning of the year that we had a good chance, on paper, that the kids could really compete for the league title and compete at state also,” remarked Schwerdtfeger.
Although it looked good on paper, the coach was not hesitant to share how the team’s determination and work ethic came into play.
Twenty MHS students earned All-Conference this year, with six athletes earning multiple All-Conferences for individual events.
MHS’ relay teams won first place for every spring relay held at the SWL meet, totaling seven.
You are allowed to compete in up to four events per track meet, explained Schwerdtfeger. This year three of the team’s members received All-Conference for every event they competed in.
“That’s pretty cool stuff, you know,” the coach shared, speaking of Sarah McGarry, Madison Lucero, and Alonzo Leiba. “Those three athletes all came out as the champions in all four.”
Last year, only two MHS students were nominated for All-Conference within their league, said McGarry.
“It was definitely an up year for sure. I don’t know if we'll be able to replace our team this year,” she said. In May the team said goodbye to a dozen seniors.
McGarry earned first place for the 200 meter dash, long jump, as well as the girls 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays.
While proud, McGarry also shared how much being part of a team means to her, thanking the seniors for their impact on this year’s athletes.
Leiba also noted how memorable this year was. “It was pretty cool when I figured out I’d gotten All-Conference for all four (events.) It was mind blowing … I feel like we’ve really taken a step on putting Montrose High School for track… really out there for Colorado,” he continued, noting that this year was the first year they traveled to the Front Range for a track meet.
McGarry and Leiba are already preparing for next year as upperclassmen.
“I’m just trying to narrow down right now what improvements I can possibly do in the off season,” said Leiba, explaining that he wants to help himself as well as bring what he’s learned to the team.
He hopes the team wins state next year, especially since “this past year was the closest we’ve ever been.”
McGarry is preparing herself mentally with research while also taking part in REAL Training — a club team out of the Denver area that takes part in nationwide meets — for the first time.
“We don’t wanna give up on what this year was,” said Schwerdtfeger. “It really was just a fantastic season. It really was. Just (to) see the athletes come in, see the athletes know that they want to work hard not just for themselves … but for the team. It was awesome as a coach to sit back and watch it happen.”