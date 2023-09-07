It’s not so much the schedule that has been challenging for the Montrose softball team, but rather putting together a complete game that is proving difficult.
The Red Hawks were on the road against Grand Junction and seemed to fix some of the defensive issues that had plagued them in the first five games of the season.
What troubled them, however, was the inability for pitchers to generate outs. The chaos in the circle led to a massive inning for the Tigers which ultimately proved to be the difference in the 17-11 loss.
“We had one ugly inning,” coach Casey Killins said. “They started hitting Baeli Minerich so we swapped out and walked or hit 12 total batters and 10 of them scored.”
The Tigers didn’t necessarily run away with the game as the Red Hawks (1-5 overall) still put together 10 hits and scored 11 runs themselves.
“I told them 11 runs is an offensive juggernaut,” Killins said. “In a normal game, 11 runs is an easy win, but we have to control the things we can’t defend and that’s the free passes and hard hit balls. They just had that one inning again where we were free passing them.”
Abygayle England had a solid day as she went 3-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs. Cali Fulks went 2-for-5 with a double and also had two RBIs while Minerich went 2-for-4 and had a team-high 3 RBIs.
Killins was thrilled with the offensive output and impressed with the way the team locked down defensively after struggling in the first few games of the season. But if it’s not one thing, it’s another.
Not since the team opened the season with a win over Durango has it put together a complete effort on the field. Once it does, there is no limit as to what it can do against any team on the docket for the remainder of the year.
“They’re capable. They can beat any team out there,” Killins said. “They’re as good as any team that they’ve faced so far or any team that we will face. We just have a mental block that we need to clear.”
Perhaps some time away from home will help. The Red Hawks now hit the road to compete in the Berthoud Spartan Invitational this weekend. Perhaps a long bus ride and a different atmosphere can make a difference and help the girls find that complete performance.
“It can get their minds off what’s been going on and help them refocus,” Killins said. “We’re going to see some top teams in the state and it’s a good chance to get experience against top competition and maybe push them just a little further.”
The Red Hawks kick off tournament play against Air Academy on Friday.
