Baseball:
The Montrose Red Hawks played gracious hosts to the Fruita-Monument Wildcats as the visitors took the measure of the Red Hawks 15-5 in a five inning game
The Wildcats scored five runs in the first and second inning, while the Red Hawks struggled to stay close, scoring a single run in their half of the first inning and then plated four runs in the bottom of the second.
The Wildcats continued to hit the ball well and added five additional runs to make the final score 15-5 in favor the Wildcats. The Wildcats scored their 15 runs on 16 hits while committing one error in the field.
The Red Hawks scored their five runs on six hits while committing one error. The Red Hawk pitchers bore the brunt of the Wildcats offensive show. Titus Weese gave up seven earned runs. Ryden Willford allowed five earned runs and TJ Saunders surrendered three runs.
The Wildcats improved their record to 12-2 overall and 1-0 in league action. The Red Hawks fell to 6-8 overall and 1-2 in league play.
Red Hawks Girls’ Golf:
Montezuma-Cortez High School hosted the Panthers Invitational Golf Tournament at the Conquistador Golf Club and the Piedra Vista 5A team captured first place in the tournament, posting a log gross score of 245.
Durango and Montezuma-Cortez finished in second and third place, posting 267 and 275 gross scores, respectively. The Montrose Red Hawks finished in fourth place, a single point behind Montezuma-Cortez, at 276.
The Red Hawks team scored as follows:
Sr. Kendyll Bernatis 87
Jr. Giada Amundson 93
Jr. Selah Mason 96
Fr. Sydney Bell 98
Sr. Makayla Beaver 104
Sr. Riley Kettell 104
Fr. Abigail Svacha 122
The next girls’ golf action will be April 25, up at Rifle Creek.
Red Hawk Girls Soccer:
The Montrose girls’ soccer team lost a tough one to the Warriors of Grand Junction Central High School by the score of 3-2 in overtime on their home pitch. The Warriors improved their record to 7-2 overall and 3-2 in league play. The Red Hawks fell to 6-4 overall and 1-4 in league action.
The game was dead even as each team scored a goal in the first half and then each school scored in the second half to send the match into overtime. The Warriors prevailed in the overtime and won the match 3-2.
