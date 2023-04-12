Montrose Red Hawks starting pitcher Titus Weese scattered five hits over six innings, giving up three runs as the home team came from behind and defeated the Grand Junction Tigers 6-4.
The Tigers put together three singles, a fielder’s choice and an error to push across the first two runs of the contest in the top of the third inning.
The Red Hawks fought back in the bottom of the fourth inning. Senior Colton Withee hammered a ringing double off the left center field fence and eventually scored when senior Torrie Eckerman was hit by a pitch, then attempted to steal second. Withee scored when the Tiger’s catcher threw to second base as Eckerman was attempting to steal second and ended up at second base after the run had scored.
The Tigers pushed across their third run of the game in the top of the fifth inning. The Tigers used a two base hit, a single, a stolen base and two wild pitches to plate their tally.
The game turned on the Red Hawks half of the fifth inning. Senior Rocco Manuel led off with a single. Jaxon Kattner stroked a single. David Dominguez, Jackson Barnett and Withee all received bases on balls as the Red Hawks plated four runs, despite two pitching changes for the Tigers in the inning.
The Red Hawks scored their sixth run in the bottom of the sixth inning cobbling together two singles, a base on balls and an outfield error.
The Red Hawks gave up a single run in the top of the seventh inning after the Tigers loaded the bases. Senior relief pitcher Ryder Willford pitched the final two innings for the Red Hawks and struck out the final two Tiger batters with three potential runs on the base paths.
The Red Hawks evened their season record at 6-6 with the victory. Montrose's league record stands at 1-0.
Next action for the Red Hawks is a road trip on Friday, April 14, to again do battle with the Tigers of Grand Junction High School. The first pitch is slated for 4 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone