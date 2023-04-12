Montrose Red Hawks starting  pitcher Titus Weese scattered five hits over six innings, giving up three runs as the home team came from behind and defeated the Grand Junction Tigers 6-4.

The Tigers put together three singles, a fielder’s choice and an error to push across the first two runs of the contest in the top of the third inning.  



