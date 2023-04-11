Montrose High School’s co-ed varsity track team had a good day April 8 at the Frank Woodburn Invitational in Grand Junction.
“It was pretty cool,” said coach Brain Schwerdtfeger. “Broke some school records."
In addition to breaking school records, the Red Hawks’ 4X100-meter relay team walked away with a first place finish at the meet and as second place in the state in the 4A division.
“They're just so fast," Schwerdtfeger said of the 4X100-meter team.
Comprised of Austin Zimmer, Alonzo Leiba, Junior Rodriquez and Amaris Mora, the 4X100-meter team finished with a time of 43.23 seconds. In addition to thrusting the team into second place in the state, this finish just broke a previous school record — set last year — of 43.24 seconds; that previous record shattered a preceding, long-held Redhawks record set in 1992.
“Just another day at the office, me and the boys trying to better ourselves week after week," Rodriquez said.
"I love that this group of guys push each other every single week to become better," Leiba said. "We are setting yourselves up for the state championships and can’t wait to handle business at the state level.”
Schwerdtfeger was psyched about the relay team’s performance, but didn’t seem too surprised.
"I mean, they’re good," he said. "They're super hard workers. They’re the epitome of what you want a track athlete to be.”
The second school record to fall at the weekend’s event was that of the 200-meter race. This record was broken by Leiba, a junior, with a time of 22.37 seconds. This secured Leiba’s slot as fifth in the state and as the first place finisher at the event.
Schwerdtfeger described the 200-meter event as “super fast stuff.”
“The 200-meter dash, it's a photo finish, because you’re talking less than a second for a bunch of people,” the coach said.
Interestingly, the old 200-meter school record of 22.64 seconds belonged to teammate Mora, a senior, who this year is currently ranked eighth in state in the event. Meanwhile, Rodriquez, a junior, is ranked ninth in the state, putting three Red Hawks in the top 10.
Another stand-out finish for Montrose was in the 4x200 relay event, where a team comprised of Leiba, Rodriquez, Mora and Bohdan Walchle landed a time of 1:29.70. This secured the team first place and was about three seconds faster than the second place finishers.
“Just crushin’ it," Schwerdtfeger said.
While the team's finish won the day in Grand Junction, it was just shy of breaking another school record of 1:29.42. That previous record itself sunk a record of 1:31.05 that was set in 1992.
Senior Jonas Graff also had a great day in Grand Junction, placing second in the 800-meter event, with a time of 1:59.47, and placing third in the 1600-meter event, with a time of 4:30.11. That 1600-meter finish landed Graff in the Red Hawks’ top-10 finishers, where he joined two of his brothers.
"So, now there's three Graff brothers in the top 10,” Schwerdtfeger noted.
The coach was also blown away by Dylan Jessop's performance in the long jump event, where he reached a span of just over 43 feet, a personal best that secured him first place.
“He’s come out this year and just exploded,” Schwerdtfeger said, adding that Jessop is currently ranked third in the state.
The Red Hawks’ girls also had a good day at the Frank Woodburn Invitational. In the 800-meter sprint medley, the team comprised of Audrey Righter, Talia Alvord, Sarah McGarry and Madison Lucero finished with first with a time of 1:57.74. The finish puts this team in eleventh place in the state, and also ranks as the ninth fastest time in Montrose history — "So, they're on the record board for that,” said Schwerdtfeger.
“They’ve been doing a fantastic job of working together and getting some good times,” the coach said of the relay team.
In the 4x100-meter relay event, the Red Hawks girls saw a second place finish with a time of 52.57 seconds. That time secured the relay team — made up of Alacrity Combs, Talia Alvord, Kendall Johnson and Righter — twelfth place in the state and was the sixth all-time best for Montrose.
“These two relays that the girls are putting together,” Schwerdtfeger said, "they're really clicking right now.”
The Red Hawks track team next compete April 14 in Fruita.
Jeremy Morrison is the managing editor of the Montrose Daily Press.