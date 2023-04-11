Montrose High School’s co-ed varsity track team had a good day April 8 at the Frank Woodburn Invitational in Grand Junction.

“It was pretty cool,” said coach Brain Schwerdtfeger. “Broke some school records."



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?