The Montrose Red Hawks co-ed track teams acquitted themselves very well at the
Mickey Dunn Invitational in Grand Junction April 1. The boys’ track team placed second behind the ThunderRidge Grizzlies, and the girls’ track team placed fourth behind the winner, the Fruita-Monument Wildcats.
The Red Hawks’ Amaris Mora outdistanced all comers in the 100-meter dash, posting a winning time of 11.25 seconds. His teammate, Junior Rodriquez, placed fifth.
The 200-meter dash was won by Ken Carpenter of ThunderRidge, with a time of 22.22 seconds. The Red Hawks’ Mora and Rodriquez finished second and third with times just off the winning pace.
In the men’s 400-meter dash Ken Carpenter of ThunderRidge won his second title, posting a winning time of 49.02 seconds. Red Hawks’ Alonzo Leiba and Zack Browning finished in fifth and seventh place.
The boys’ 1600-meter run was captured by Shalom Trowbridge of the Grand Junction Central Warriors, with a winning time of 4:25.15 seconds. The Red Hawks’ Elijah Echols finished the long race in sixth position.
The boys’ 4x100-meter relay was won by the Red Hawks 100-meter relay team. They posted a winning time of 43.62 seconds. The team was composed of Austin Zimmer, Leiba, Rodriquez and Mora.
The ThunderRidge Grizzlies won the men’s 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:32.04 seconds. The Red Hawks Browning, Zeke McGee, Hunter Gurule and Will Numan finished in fourth place with a time of 3:49.29 seconds.
The field events gave the Red Hawks an opportunity to add more points to their total.
Will Taylor of the Red Hawks took fourth place in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 9 inches. In the long jump, Dylan Jessop placed fourth posting a leap of 19 feet nine and one half inches. Teammate Mora took fifth with a distance of 19 feet, 8.5 inches.
The triple jump was taken by Miller Jones of Grand Junction High School. The Red Hawks’ Zimmer and Jessop finished second and third place.
Trevor Hill of Montrose placed second in the discus throw with a heave of 150.4 feet. The Red Hawks’ Jericho Tosi placed fourth and Jaxxon Tosi claimed sixth position. Red Hawk Trevor Hill also took second place with a 44.1 foot shot put throw. Jaxxon Tosi finished in fourth place.
The girls’ track results saw the Red Hawks finish in fourth place, only three points out of a second-place finish.
In the girls’ 100-meter dash three Red Hawks, Talia Alvord, Alacrity Combs and Kendall Johnson finished in fifth, sixth and seventh positions, respectively. In the 200-meter dash Lucero Mireles-Rodales posted a time of 27.77 seconds and placed third.
The Red Hawks 4 x 200-meter relay team of Sarah McGarry, Alacrity Combs, Maliah Leiba and Talia Alvord ran a time of 54.76 seconds and placed fourth.
In the girls’ 4 x 200-meter relay, ThunderRidge took home first place. The Red Hawks team of Alvord, Alacrity Combs, Kendall Johnson and Sienna Mora placed third posting a time of 1:58.07 seconds.
The girls’ 800-meter sprint medley was captured by Palisade High School with the Red Hawks sprinters, Alvord, Combs, Johnson and Kenzie Bush, finishing a close second, posting a time of 2:00.46 seconds.
The Red Hawks girls’ 4 x 400-meter relay team defeated ThunderRidge by over 2 seconds to claim first place. The Red Hawks runners included Bush, Madison Lucero, McGarry and Lucero Mereles-Redales.
McGarry placed second in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 9 inches. McGarry also finished in second place in the long jump with a distance of 16 feet 6.25 inches.
Mora leaped 28 feet, 4 inches in the long jump.
The tracksters next meet will be Saturday, April 8, when the team travels to Palisade, with first action slated for 9 a.m.