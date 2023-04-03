The Montrose Red Hawks co-ed track teams acquitted themselves very well at the

Mickey Dunn Invitational in Grand Junction April 1. The boys’ track team placed second behind the ThunderRidge Grizzlies, and the girls’ track team placed fourth behind the winner, the Fruita-Monument Wildcats.



