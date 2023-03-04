Those with a fear of heights may want to hold onto their seats for Reel Rock 17, a showcase of rock climbing films that will be held at Montrose Pavilion next Saturday, March 11.

It’s the first time the adventure film tour, which has been around since 2005, will stop in Montrose, presented by The Sherbino and Weehawken Creative Arts Centers. However, The Sherbino and Weehaken’s Creative Director Trisha Oakland said the event has been held in Ridgway since 2018 and usually draws a full house.



