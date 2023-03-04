Those with a fear of heights may want to hold onto their seats for Reel Rock 17, a showcase of rock climbing films that will be held at Montrose Pavilion next Saturday, March 11.
It’s the first time the adventure film tour, which has been around since 2005, will stop in Montrose, presented by The Sherbino and Weehawken Creative Arts Centers. However, The Sherbino and Weehaken’s Creative Director Trisha Oakland said the event has been held in Ridgway since 2018 and usually draws a full house.
Each year for 17 years, Reel Rock has toured around the world presenting new films created primarily in-house that showcase the rock climbing community.
It’s the film team behind Valley Uprising, The Dawn Wall and The Alpinist, titles climbing enthusiasts may have seen on the big screen or popular streaming services like Netflix.
Reel Rock has its own streaming service too, Reel Rock Unlimited, which filmmaker Nick Rosen said was created during the pandemic. It costs $99 per year and features over 160 climbing films which can be streamed online or downloaded for offline viewing.
This year’s event will feature three films made by Reel Rock that tackle difficult ascents, climbing phenoms and interesting stories from the community.
“Resistance Climbing,” a project Rosen helped spearhead, explores the Palestinian climbing community on the conflict-torn West Bank, which is occupied by Israel. The film joins Western Colorado-based writer and climber Andrew Bisharat as he travels to the West Bank to explore his Palestinian heritage and re-ignite his passion for the sport.
While Rosen said the embattled area may seem an unlikely place to find avid climbers, the sport can provide a sense of freedom and euphoria to people for whom that experience means a lot.
“It’s a way to escape the considerable troubles they face,” he said.
Tim Bruns, based in Boulder, helped kickstart this climbing community by raising money to build the West Bank’s first boulder gym and setting climbing routes on the area’s limestone walls.
Rosen said the kind of films Reel Rock chooses to make change each year, but this story of climbing against all odds was right up its alley.
Each of the films which will be shown this year last between 30 and 50 minutes, and Oakland said they’re suitable for families and viewers of all ages. The other two features, “DNA” and “Burning the Flame,” tell the tales of daring sports climbs and ascents in France and Pakistan, respectively.
Oakland said the event is a great opportunity for the climbing, film and local communities to come together and get excited for climbing season as winter begins to wind down on the Western Slope. She said beverages, including alcoholic drinks, and food will be available for purchase, and there will be a short intermission between films to allow members of the audience to stretch their legs.
Reel Rock has presented events in more than 500 cities worldwide, and Oakland is hoping the pilot year in Montrose will go off without a hitch. While bigger events sometimes feature athletes from the films and giveaways from Reel Rock sponsors The North Face, Black Diamond and Yeti, Oakland said this event will be smaller but could expand in the future depending upon the reception this year.
She said the Pavilion can seat about 600 guests, and tickets are on sale at the Sherbino’s website sherbino.org for $15. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the films begin at 7. Another event will be held on March 21 at The Sherbino in Ridgway, so would-be viewers shouldn’t worry if they miss the first event.
“Bring your friends, it's a party,” Rosen said.
Kylea Henseler is a staff writer at the Montrose Daily Press.
