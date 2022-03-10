Region 10 has assumed operations and management of Conexion Coworking, a coworking space in Olathe that launched in October 2021.
The space had been managed by Making Olathe Better, or MOB, which lost its grant funding at the end of February.
Erik Westesen, a program manager for MOB, said The Colorado Trust, which had been funding the organization, dissolved the grant — MOB team members expected the grant to extend for another two years.
Without funding, there was concern the space would no longer be active, but Region 10, which had already been a member at Conexion Coworking, entered discussions in early February to help assist with operations.
“We just thought (MOB) had been doing such a great job there with the coworking space and we wanted to see it continue,” Michelle Haynes, executive director for Region 10, said.
Haynes added the goal is for the space to be operationally sustainable on its own, which also moved Region 10 to step in and assist — MOB was made aware it would lose funding in early February, leaving little time to generate a self-sustaining model.
The hope, Haynes said, is to transition operations and management of the space to another stakeholder.
“As a nonprofit, we do see the value of the community retaining this asset,” Haynes said. “We’re trying to keep it as much as anything in community hands.”
Rob Smith, the town administrator for the Town of Olathe, said the town is interested in keeping the space afloat and acting as a partner in the project, though he’s wary of the space becoming owned by the town, citing concerns of potential distrust in government and the effects that could have on the space.
He expects discussions on how the space will be managed will take place over the next few months with Region 10, team members from MOB and other potential partners.
“We haven’t had a chance to really lay out what that’s going to look like, which entities might be involved,” Smith said. “But it is really a cooperative effort to keep this alive and continue to grow this space for the people here in Olathe.”
Conexion has added five members since opening in October. One — Region 10 — has transitioned into a management role, but three live near Olathe and one lives in town.
The space, which has an estimated capacity of 15 to 20 people, has seen several drop-ins, which Westesen said amplifies the impact the space has had on the community in a short period of time.
“I had someone in here recently putting together membership books for an organization he runs and he needed help figuring out how to get things printed,” Westesen said. “Lots of little needs like that have come up and the ability to help them makes a huge impact on Olathe. It really fulfills our original intent of starting the space.”
Haynes and Smith view Conexion as an ideal supplement to another upcoming project in Olathe: the planned innovation center.
The center, made possible by a $1.7 million Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) grant, which was made to Region 10, is expected to focus on startup businesses and agriculture manufacturing.
According to Armando Valdez, the United States Department of Agriculture’s rural development director in Colorado, the RISE program uses such funding opportunities to help accelerate formation of new businesses in rural areas, which in turn can maximize the use of local assets and supports regional and local industry clusters.
“Looking at the RISE project, Conexion serves as a nice place to complement the business side of that,” Smith said. “Creating products, sitting down discussing financials and working with other entities, it’s a really good mix to what else is coming in Olathe.”
Westesen said members of MOB will continue to meet monthly and participate in regional meetings despite losing their primary source of funding.
He added the group was elated to see a swift management transition of the space after the limited notice from Colorado Trust.
“We’ve been able to do so much good work in Olathe over the last few years and knowing that that work was going to continue was a huge relief,” Westesen said. “Region 10 has always done the best and right thing.”
Conexion Coworking is the sixth coworking space currently active on the Western Slope. Alt Space Coworking has coworking spaces in Montrose, Grand Junction, Telluride and Ridgway.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press