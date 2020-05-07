Region 10’s Area Agency on Aging, as well as a number of community partners, are encouraging article submissions from the public that showcase the accomplishments of elders who have "made their mark." Region 10 is hoping to have submissions highlighting each decade from the 1930s up to 2020.
The submissions will be used to create a book anthology, which will be awarded to the top 10 entries and will be available for purchase for all other entries. In addition, the articles will also be submitted to area newspapers.
"We wanted to do something special to celebrate the value of older people and their contributions to our communities," said Director of Community Living Services Eva Veitch. "We believe sharing their stories in the local media and the finished book will help accomplish that goal."
The project has not been done in the past, but Region 10 Area Agency on Aging made the decision to launch it due to the value of the older population’s insight.
"This is a new project, one designed to value the accomplishments of older adults," Veitch said. "We also hope the stories will inspire people of all ages to make a difference because we are the Area Agency on Aging: our work is all about removing barriers and helping older adults live their best lives."
Community members can either submit articles about themselves or on behalf of a loved one.
"The rest of us have much to learn from those who have experienced a lifetime," Veitch said. "We don't place enough value on those stories. This is an opportunity for families and friends to explore the stories and celebrate the accomplishments of people who have somehow made a difference."
The articles can provide insight on the individual’s public service, inventions, accomplishments that impacted others, innovations that created change or stories of survival during difficult times.
According to Region 10, "submissions can be made by the individual, their family members, friends or community members. The person highlighted in the article may be deceased and honored in the article. Articles that highlight achievements that impacted communities in Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray or San Miguel counties will receive preference, but all submissions will be included in the final publication."
The publication will be limited, with the books being put together by a company such as Shutterfly for speed and economy. More information on where participants can purchase the book will be available later in the project.
"I hope we will have stories from every community in our six counties, and stories from many decades," Veitch said. "I hope the subjects of the stories will be honored and proud. What an amazing gift to all of us to have a compilation of local history for generations to come."
The submission deadline for articles is May 15. Submissions must be 12-point font and not to exceed 600 words, submitted as a Word document to eveitch@region10.net. A recent photo of the subject (unless deceased) should also be included in the electronic submission.
"I believe the stories of the past will help inspire the future," Veitch said. "I am assuming that many of the articles will be about surviving challenges and creating solutions; there has never been a better time for that!"
More information on the Make Your Mark article submission project and how to submit can be found by emailing Eva Veitch (eveitch@region10.net) or calling 970-765-3127.
