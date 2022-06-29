Region 10 is seeking additional funds to support local businesses.
Montrose County commissioners earlier this month approved a letter requesting a financial increase in the community development block grant program contract between the state and the county.
The amount requested — $250,000 — would provide $200,000 to a manufacturer with plans to relocate to the Colorado Outdoors campus and $50,000 for a project in the West End of Montrose County.
Region 10’s Business Loan Fund Director Dan Scinto declined to disclose which manufacturer and project the funds are for. Colorado Outdoors founder David Dragoo declined to disclose the manufacturer, citing active contract discussions.
If approved by the state, Region 10 will disburse funds to these businesses through the CDBG program, which assists organizations with funding for the creation of jobs in the low-to-moderate income bracket.
The contract expires in November and is the eighth between the state and country through the program and is expected to close out at approximately $1.5 million. It started at $348,000 and has been amended three times.
“Each successive contract has shown economic growth within the region,” Scinto said. Region 10 serves Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray and San Miguel counties.
The previous contract started at $348,000 and closed out at $890,000. The state’s decision on where to start the contract is based on population estimates, but demand from business owners and new entrepreneurs across Region 10 over the past several years has soared.
Demand the past few years is even greater — the eighth contract is set to close out at $652,000 more than the final number for contract seven, which started in 2014 and closed in 2018.
Counties that receive funding through the program are expected to exhaust the base amount over a four-year period. Each contract runs for two years with a two-year extension.
“You’ve got this steady doubling of what’s going on in our business community over a two-year period, assuming that it averages out to the funds being deployed equally year-over year,” Scinto said. “Doubling every year is a good thing.”
The funding from contract eight has helped stimulate economic development for a hair salon in Paonia, chocolate shop in Ouray, Italian restaurant in Gunnison and coffee roaster in Crested Butte, Scinto said.
In Montrose, funding assisted, among other projects, the commercial relocation for an electrical contractor and helped increase employment for a local manufacturer.
The funding from contract eight has helped create and retain 133 jobs within Region 10. At $6,375 per job created or retained, it is “exceptionally good value,” Scinto said.
“It’s an exceptionally low dollar amount in the world of economic development on what it costs to create jobs,” Scinto said, “which means our efficiency rating is very high.”
The program constitutes about a third of the funding Region 10 injects into the community in a year. Region 10 also can access available funds from the Small Business Administration and its own pool.
The CDBG program often finds Region 10 involved in partner lending with local banks. If a business owner doesn’t have the funds required by a bank to access private dollars, the individual can request assistance from Region 10.
Region 10’s investment — say $100,000 — could lead the bank to leverage another $400,000 or $500,000 towards the project, Scinto said. Region 10 has completed such partnerships with Alpine Bank, Gunnison Bank and Trust and Bank of Colorado.
“Big picture, it’s about jobs,” Scinto said. “If you go lower, it’s about jobs in these six counties and affecting the low-to-moderate income people. Even lower, it’s funding close to $1.5 million to businesses that you go to and see every day.”
Region 10 and Montrose County will go through a close out process with the Office of Economic Development and International Trade later this year while working on a new request for a ninth contract.
Scinto said he expects that contract could also start around $350,000.
“It’s an honor to work with you guys and see the professionalism and all the work that you get done,” County Commissioner Roger Rash said during a regular board meeting. “When I get your reports at our board meetings, and I see how many businesses we have effected through this program, it’s pretty amazing. It’s a lot of dollars that come into our region and are absorbed here in Montrose County.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.