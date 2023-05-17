Harvard class for Mayor Meehan
NORWOOD – Norwood mayor Cany Meehan has been accepted into a leadership program at Harvard College in July. She interviewed for the scholarship with the Gates (rubber) Foundation and will sit in with other city and town executives July 10-28 in Cambridge, Mass.
The course will address municipal infrastructure, housing and other issues that are common with leadership and resolution. Joining Meehan on the trip will be three Colorado county commissioners and three other municipal or agency executives.
Drone class for students
NORWOOD – Students in grades six to 10 will be offered a class on how to fly drones July 24-27 at the Lone Cone Library. This instruction is in partnership with the Colorado School of Mines and a National Science Foundation grant. Tuition is $50 per student and those from Nucla, Naturita and Norwood are invited to participate.
The Pinhead Institute, a Smithsonian-affiliated agency, will be offering a STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) class in Norwood as well. There are scholarships available for these programs.
Mid-summer ad push for Moab
MOAB – The Grand County Commission has authorized $100,000 for print and digital advertisers to attract tourists in the summer months of July and August. Reservations from Arches National Park reflects that the travel period between July 4 through Labor Day are the region’s slowest times.
Also under promotional consideration is marketing services to fly-in visitors who typically spend more and stay longer, citing international travelers. International travel throughout the U.S. is down, a drop tied to the pandemic. The tourism season is off to a slow start, which began in March, due to inclement weather.
Star gazing, dark skies conference
LAKE CITY – Come June 8, Lake City will host StarFest, a conference-style event that showcases dark skies in Hinsdale County. The event is open to anyone and includes movies, guest speakers on the Dark Sky issues, astronomy, and social options that includes refreshments and meals.
For more information: lakecitystarfest.com. There are several agencies making this event happen, including the Lake City/Hinsdale County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, Lake Fork Valley Conservancy and Lake City Skies, all of which promote the learning opportunities and value of dark skies.
Summer season in Silverton
SILVERTON – It’s official, the summer season in Silverton has arrived. The arrival of the first Durango-Silverton Narrow Gauge train May 6 brought 474 passengers with Silverton residents dressed in period clothing providing the welcome. Al Harper, owner of the train service, was among the local dignitaries making the trip.
There is one steam engine train daily. The other trains are powered by propane and diesel and will bring more than 250 passengers daily to Silverton.
Pay hike proposed
CEDAREDGE – Town administrator Kami Collins proposed a pay increase for Cedaredge town staff. The raise would be $290,000 annually and she noted to the town trustees May 4 that it was a “big ask.” Six months ago, trustees okayed the current pay level for staff. Costs for benefits have increased, from $1.9 million to $2.3 million in 2023.
Collins told the trustees that 99 percent of the town staff is paid lower wages in comparison to regional averages. She is seeking the increase to attract and keep employees for Cedaredge. She used several examples, for instance, how the town clerk in Hotchkiss starts at $59,010, whereas Cedaredge offers $54,192 to start. Mayor Richard Udd said the issue is urgent and will convene a special meeting in the future to give it full attention.
Sources: Silverton Standard, Norwood Post, Delta County Independent, San Miguel Basin
Forum, Moab Sun News.