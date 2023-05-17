Harvard class for Mayor Meehan

NORWOOD – Norwood mayor Cany Meehan has been accepted into a leadership program at Harvard College in July. She interviewed for the scholarship with the Gates (rubber) Foundation and will sit in with other city and town executives July 10-28 in Cambridge, Mass.



