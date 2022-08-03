Compiled by Stephen Woody
Four rescued in OHV crashes
LAKE CITY – A chaotic scene involving four medical emergencies stemming from OHV accidents occupied members of the Hinsdale Emergency Medical Services and local search-and-rescue volunteers on July 27. The accidents happened on Wager Gulch road.
The initial accident involved a 50-year-old out of state visitor and a 10 year-old-girl. When their OHV left the road and stopped rolling, it reached the Welch Gulch ravine.
Coincidentally, the mother of the 10-year-old girl was standing on the roadside observing the first crash site when she was struck and injured by another OHV.
A fourth woman was injured when the driver of the OHV that struck the roadside bystander tried to top her vehicle and sailed over the steering and had the OHV roll over her. The four injured people were airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction and Montrose Regional Health. They are recovering.
Pinion housing lottery open
NORWOOD – The Pinion Park affordable housing project has opened its lottery. Applications are due by Aug. 31 and the lottery will be held Sept. 16. Potential buyers must include mortgage pre-qualification paperwork with the application. Closings on the neighborhood are scheduled in November.
Home prices begin at $225,000. The housing is being built by modular company Fading West and Rural Homes, the developer, is connected to the non-profit Paradox Community Trust and is supported by the Telluride Foundation. Rural Homes also plans similar housing in Ridgway and Ouray, two areas also stressed by local housing scarcity.
Lamers named top woolgrower
NORWOOD – Terri Snyder Lamers has been named the Woolgrower of the Year for Colorado. She is a third-generation rancher whose parents moved to Wright’s Mesa in 1936. She returned to the family operation in 2005 and has served a two-year term as president of the state woolgrower’s association.
She and her family raise more than 1,000 sheep and 300 cows on more than 1,300 acres.
Pub crawl this Friday
LAKE CITY – The annual pub crawl, which benefits the Hinsdale County Museum, will be Friday, Aug. 5. The fundraiser began in 2018 and offers attendees a souvenir beer mug and a sampling of the Lake City bars. Tickets are $50.
There will be historical presentations and discussions about Lake City’s history with the railroad, Lake City’s social life in the 19th and 20th centuries, and the impact of Italian immigrants on the community.
The PC begins at 3 p.m.
T’ride mushroom festival Aug. 17
TELLURIDE – Since 1981, the Telluride Mushroom Festival is a cornerstone of the summer festival season in Telluride. This year’s festival, which begins on Aug. 17, will feature live music, a parade, food tastings, costumes and 40 presenters in discussions about mushrooms.
Last year, the festival sold out for the first time.
Tickets are available for the 2022 gathering. (TellurideInstitute.org
SOURCES: Lake City Silver World, Telluride Daily Planet, Norwood Post.