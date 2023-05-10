TELLURIDE – There are two sergeant positions and two deputy positions that are unfilled in the Telluride Marshal’s Office. Chief Marshal Josh Comte told the Telluride Town Council April 18 that he and the HR department are trying new ways to recruit and fill these positions. There have been two applicants for the four positions.
During 2022, Comte told the council, the town marshal’s office answered 5,763 service calls with traffic offenses (531) and security checks (308) being the top two categories. One-hundred and 57 calls were made for fire and EMS aid. So far this year, there have been 1,531 calls. Comte stressed to the council that the number of calls would likely exceed previous years and how there were four people on staff to answer them.
Two areas of concern he also noted was that there were 25 assault cases last year, up from 10 in 2021 and there were more disorderly conduct incidents (30) which exceeded the previous year as well, 16.
NHS students, ’24 Scholars
NORWOOD – Dilyn Alexander and Peyton Porter have been selected into the 2024 class of Chang-Chavkin Scholars, a recognition that comes with $60,000 towards a four-year college or university degree. They are members of the Norwood High School junior class.
To be eligible for the award, students have to be in their junior year of high school and be the first generation of their family to attend a university or college. The Chang-Chavkin program was originally focused on students from Norwood, Ouray, Ridgway, Nucla and Telluride. It has been expanded to include students from Montrose, Delta, Montezuma-Cortez and Delores.
“It’s phenomenal that both girls won this scholarship. They were amazing candidates,” said Norwood academic counselor Rick Williams.
The scholarship founders, Laura Chang and Arnie Chavkin, helped with the preparation process, sitting in on a Zoom call with the applicants.
Fairgrounds arena to get renovation
NORWOOD – New, upgraded lighting and public announcement systems have been earmarked for grant funds for the San Miguel County Fairgrounds and its outdoors arena. The county’s Parks and Open Spaces Department has received a $50,000 grant from the Daniels Funds. There will be additional funding from the county as well. Consideration of hosting more youth events is a possibility in addition to the infrastructure renewal.
The San Miguel Basin Fair will be July 14-22 at the fairgrounds and park. The San Miguel Basin Rodeo is scheduled for July 29-30.
The Daniels Fund, a private foundation, was established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels and there are funds available for three other states, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico. Website: danielsfund.org.
Open house for Cedaredge golf
CEDAREDGE – The Cedaredge Golf Course will have an open house on Thursday, May 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the golf course, 500 SE Jay Ave. The interior clubhouse has been repainted and original art from 11 local artists will be featured. There will be refreshments available and the restaurant’s manager, Teri Drake, and the club professional, Winston Howe, will be available for questions. The event is sponsored by the Cedaredge men’s and women’s golf associations.
Sources: Delta County Independent, Norwood Post, Telluride Daily Planet.
