Town marshal has 4 openings

TELLURIDE – There are two sergeant positions and two deputy positions that are unfilled in the Telluride Marshal’s Office. Chief Marshal Josh Comte told the Telluride Town Council April 18 that he and the HR department are trying new ways to recruit and fill these positions. There have been two applicants for the four positions.



