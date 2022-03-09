Arts District receives grant
TELLURIDE – The Telluride Arts District is to receive one of 34 community revitalization grants to renovate the Transfer Warehouse. The grant is for $3 million. The money is from the Colorado Creative Industries office, which operates under the auspices of the state’s economic development and international trade program.
The funds will be applied to the Telluride Arts’ Forever Telluride Campaign which is going restore the Transfer Warehouse building as a center for music, art and other cultural events. It’s located at the corner for Fir and Pacific Streets. The project will cost $15 million with the other $12 million coming from individuals in three to five-year pledges.
The Telluride Transfer Warehouse is a National Historic Landmark. It had been left vacant for 40 years.
COVID cases continue to drop
TELLURIDE – “Back to normal” is one way of putting it in describing the current state of the COVID impact in San Miguel County. County health officer Grace Franklin told the county commissioners that less than 10 active cases have been reported, on average, in recent weeks. The case numbers are staying low in lieu of robust activity by skiers and visitors to Telluride and Mountain Village. Samples taken from the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Center also indicate a decline in virus.
Local health officials will continue to monitor COVID metrics in the coming weeks and will determine which methods will be implemented in regard to staffing, services and data.
Two honored for EMS service
LAKE CITY – Dan Humphreys and John Bonner were recognized for their service and volunteerism to the Hinsdale County EMS. The Friends of the EMTs’ annual banquet is where the presentations were made on Feb. 18 inside the Climb Elevated Eatery.
Bonner received the Lifetime Legacy Award. He was with the EMS from its early days in 2007 and was cited for his running of hundreds of calls and helping train others. Humphreys was given the Volunteer of the Year award. He has been a volunteer ambulance driver since 2019 and continues to expand his training and advanced EMT certification.
Airport plans 100% solar operations
MOAB – The Grand County airport plans to pursue solar energy development with a goal of eventually using the sun to generate 100% of the necessary power. Costs of financing the project could be as high as $450,000, but if the Build Back Better plan passes Congress, it would allow the county to use those funds to finance this development. Currently, the airport spends more than $2,200 month for energy bills.
One other way of financing the solar conversion is to solicit sponsors associated with Moab’s busy recreational industry. The solar energy-airport association would boost the brand name of the sponsor to its green profile.
Recall vote set for May
RIO BLANCO COUNTY – The recall election of county commissioner Gary Moyer has been set for May 10. According to statute, the recall election has to be held ahead of the June primary and November general election. Ballots will be mailed to registered county voters in mid-April. The county’s polling center will open May 2 for in-person voting and drop-off.
The ballot questions will first ask voters if Moyer should be recalled based on the same grounds listed in the petitions. Moyer will have 300 words or less to challenge to recall.
The second ballot question will ask for those to favor a successor candidate to complete Moyer’s term which lends next January. Two candidates, Todd Shults and Terry Smalec, have received enough signatures on a petition to have their names placed on the ballot.
Two other candidates, Vincent Wilczek and Doug Overton have filed intentions with the Colorado Secretary of State to vie for the district one seat. Signatures of 146 registered voters are needed to be on the ballot.
Another county commissioner Jeff Rector, who represents District Two, has announced he will resign without giving a specific date. His successor will be appointed by the Rio Blanco GOP in order to finish Rector’s term. Rector was re-elected to a second term in 2020.
SOURCES: Rio Blanco Herald, Moab Sun News, Lake City Silver World, Telluride Daily Planet.