Hinsdale sees sales tax rise
LAKE CITY – A gain of more than $25,000 in sales taxes during the month of July reflects a new record for Hinsdale County. July is the most recent reporting period.
Sales tax of $253,076 was collected from county-wide purchases, online and deliveries. In 2020, $226,047 was collected, then a record.
UPS’ Sammons feted for service
LAKE CITY – UPS driver Bill retired Sept. 23 and throughout the day, he was celebrated for his service and acts of kindness during a 20-year career delivering packages to Hinsdale County residents. He began with UPS in 1992.
Beggin’ for Bagels hosted the day-long fete. One resident recalled that his parents experienced a flat tire. Sammons saw the distress, stopped the UPS deliveries for a time, and changed the tire for the couple. It’s estimated that Sammons drove more than two million miles in his lengthy career.
School campaign nears funding end
TELLURIDE – The Telluride Mountain School’s capital campaign – Honor the Legacy, Ensure the Future – is entering the final phases. Plans include school expansion, property purchase and the retirement of existing debt. Lead donors initially raised $3 million. The goal now is to raise the final $1 million and fund an endowment that is partially targeted for scholarships and educator development.
The fundraising for the school endured “fatigue” in not being able to meet face-to-face with donors in 2020 because of the pandemic. Some 45 percent of students in the independent school is on some degree of financial assistance. The targeted end of the campaign is Dec. 31, 2021.
Petito homicide causes scrutiny
MOAB – The homicide of tourist Gabby Petito, in the national news spotlight since a domestic violence call on 911 Aug. 12, has put further scrutiny on the Moab Police Department. Petito’s remains were found in Teton National Park Sept. 19.
Body cam video from the incident was released to the public and shows both people in distress after a police officer pulled their van over in Arches National Park. Officers from Moab PD and the National Park Service interviewed the couple. At a specially convened city council meeting Sept. 28, local attorney and former prosecutor Happy Morgan noted that one of the Moab officer’s body cam had not been activated. She asserted it was part of a larger pattern and culture by MCPD to not recognize signs of domestic abuse and follow through with complaints. Police chief Bret Edge has taken voluntary family leave since Sept. 27. MCPD has also been suffering from turnover. Several officers have left, citing housing expense.
Arches timed entry possible
MOAB – Visitation to Arches and Canyonlands National Parks and national monuments, Hovensweep and Natural Bridge, has increased 66 percent during the last ten years. Park officials are considering timed arrival into the parks. The majority of visitors show up at entry points between 8 and 10 a.m. causing congestion. Park visitors have told the National Park Service they will not return until traffic eases. Visitors typically stay between three to five hours.
The NPS is also considering a shuttle system and site-specific reservations. Park officials made the presentation last week to the Moab City Council.
Sources: Telluride Daily Planet, Lake City Silver World, Moab Daily Sun
