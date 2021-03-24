Paonia council eyes ADU code
PAONIA – The Town of Paonia is considering amending the town’s single-family code to allow accessory dwelling units (ADU) to existing property. The addition of these smaller housing units would address the ongoing dearth of housing in the town.
The primary concern among council members is how the amended code would mesh with the town’s current water moratorium. One council trustee, Dave Knutson, said some residents view the amendment as an “end run around” the moratorium that was instituted in 2020.
Another trustee, Michelle Pattison, said the ADUs would not be allowed unless they can be served by an existing water tap. New units would not be allowed until the moratorium is lifted. No action was taken, but further study and review of the issue was approved.
‘Bluegrass’ is on, with exceptionTELLURIDE – The annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival is ready to roll for another year, having sat out 2020 with the pandemic. The Telluride Parks & Recreation Commission voted 4-1 to host two, smaller weekends of music – June 11-13, and June 17-20. Further, festival leaders will have until April 15 to decide whether to go forward with the two minor festivals or stick with the annual solstice weekend festival with reduced capacity.
The Town of Telluride classifies a “minor festival” with 3,000 people or less. Usually, the bluegrass festival draws 12,500 people over a four-day period. It began in 1973 and about 1,000 fans attended. The 2013 festival had problems with flooding due to heavy rains. The festival returned a year later with its typical capacity audience. It’s managed by Craig Ferguson and Planet Bluegrass and has featured such diverse performers as Sam Bush, Johnny Cash, David Byrne, Willie Nelson and Robert Plant.
Ah Haa school expansion readyTELLURIDE – The Ah Haa school is celebrating not only its 30th anniversary of serving artists and the Telluride community, but is also cutting the ribbon on a new 10,000 square foot addition June 1 on Pacific Avenue.
The facility will have newly expanded studios for the arts, an underground parking garage and 10 affordable housing units. The three-year $6 million project has been financed with private donations with a remaining $700,000 to be raised.
The school’s executive director, Judy Kohin, called the new expansion “masterpiece.” Kohin is leaving the school June 1. She has been a party of the faculty and administration for 30 years and had agreed to stay on while until the school’s construction was completed. It was a three-year endeavor.
The Ah Haa School was founded in 1991 and has an occupant of four historic buildings in downtown Telluride.
Devil’s Thumb course named topsDELTA – Colorado Avid Golfer magazine has ranked the Devil’s Thumb Golf Course as the top course for 2021, supplanting Redlands Mesa in Grand Junction, the number two honoree. The award comes from citizen nominations and includes Western Slope and Southwest Colorado courses. Lakota Canyon Ranch Golf Club in New Castle was ranked third.
Delta Parks and Recreation director Wilma Erven made the announcement, noting had Devil’s Thumb had been ranked 2-3 in previous years. Erven praised course staff, saying the pandemic year of 2020 put another set of challenges in front of them. The golf course is owned and operated by the City of Delta. Its pro is Ken Brown; the course superintendent, Ian Peluso.
San Juan County awarded GOCO grantSILVERTON – San Juan County has been awarded a $260,000 grant from Great Outdoors Colorado to mitigate ongoing recreation needs and land stewardship, it was announced last week.
The San Juan mountains experienced a large spike in trail usage and back country visits during the pandemic year of 2020. In the past, more than 200 hikers use trails daily to the 13,000 foot Ice Lakes Basin. Last year, there were typically around 600 hikers on the trails with almost 2,000 over the Labor Day Weekend. The area also suffered a human-caused wildfire.
The funds will be used for the Alpine Rangers Program which emphasizes education for the backcountry and its ecosystems. The funds will also be used for vehicle maintenance.
MRH awarded mental health treatment grantMOAB – Ongoing mental health, substance abuse and rehab issues will be addressed with the awarding of a $4 million grant from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services. The funds will be used for 24/7 certified crisis intervention programs. Under the new designation, Moab Regional Hospital will provide these services to all individuals regardless of ability to pay.
Mental health and substance abuse have been recognized as leading community health concerns. MRH CEO Jennifer Sadoff called the grant and the certification a “game-changer.”
SOURCES: Delta County Independent, Telluride Daily Plant, Moab Sun News, Silverton Standard
