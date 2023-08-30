3 trains daily to Silverton

SILVERTON – The Durango-Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad will start a three-steam train service between Durango and Silverton Sept. 1. The trains deliver 600 to 900 people daily using diesel power. The steam engines will have fewer passengers per train.



