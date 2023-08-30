3 trains daily to Silverton
SILVERTON – The Durango-Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad will start a three-steam train service between Durango and Silverton Sept. 1. The trains deliver 600 to 900 people daily using diesel power. The steam engines will have fewer passengers per train.
Train travel into Silverton has steadily been increasing and with it, has increased the town’s sales tax revenues by almost three percent, year-to-date over last year.
Two trains-per-day service will return Oct. 14. For schedule information: durangotrain.com.
New housing in Mountain Village
MOUNTAIN VILLAGE – Prices for the new Meadowlawk Village, a development of 29 units near Parker Ridge, will range from $395,287 for a one-bedroom to $1,025,763 for a three-bedroom.
It is Mountain Village’s newest deed-restricted housing development. The Mountain Village Town Council approved the pricing last week.
The Town of Mountain Village invested $4.3 million in the project. Ten units will be reserved for essential workers, such as law enforcement officers or school teachers. There will be a points system to determine priority of who can purchase a home, beginning with Town of Mountain Village staff, then the school district and so forth. In all, there are 29 units in the development which has been underway since 2022. There were 16 public meetings held to get the subdivision from the idea stage to opening.
The Town of Mountain Village has also purchased 38 acres in Norwood for development of affordable housing. New apartments at Village Court Apartments are planned which will add 35 housing units.
CDOT to close Deep Creek shop
TELLURIDE – The Colorado Department of Transportation will close its Deep Creek shop which could pose commute problems on Colorado 145 in and out of Telluride. Staffing problems have long signaled its closure.
In the past, three CDOT crews from Rico, Telluride and Norwood have managed to snowplow the highways. Three to four people make up a crew. The Rico crew will cover 145 north to Society Turn while the Norwood crew will cover highway 145 south. In Colorado, CDOT plows more than six million lane miles annually. Telluride’s 13.6 miles of streets that stretch between Mahoney and Society roundabouts are maintained by the Town of Telluride. Telluride annually receives on average some 217 inches of snow and has 47 annual snow days, according to the website, On the Snow.
San Miguel sheriff Bill Masters said the closure of the shop was coming and that it will be a “mess for commuters that will affect our workers getting to and from home” during snowfalls. “The highway department crews will do the best that they can, but they are fighting a losing battle.” Masters added that CDOT staff are not provided with a housing allowance and find themselves priced out of local rentals.
Masters suggested local residents contact their state representatives to voice concerns about diminished highway crews in one of the snowiest parts of the state.
Rico housing near completion
RICO – Construction is nearing completion on 10 housing units designed for local lower to middle income families in Rico. Bedrock Rico Development LLC is building the condos outside of Rico and have a November target for opening. It is a private project with no government money invested into the deed-restricted neighborhood.
Condos will be priced in the $300,000 to $500,000 range, or about $525 per square foot.
Future development will include a second phase of housing on six lots in Rico. A lottery will be in the offing to buy the condos once the development is finished.
Sources: Telluride Daily Planet, Silverton Standard.