Housing OK’d
GUNNISON – At their meeting Aug. 10, Gunnison County commissioners approved a plan to develop a parcel of land that will be used to building affordable housing. The county currently owns the empty property. It is west of the Gunnison County Fairgrounds and was most recently used by a carnival in support of the annual Cattlemen’s Days rodeo.
OHV, recall election set
SILVERTON – An election to determine the future of OHVs in town limits will be Oct. 12. Included on this ballot will be the recall of town trustees, mayor Shane Fuhrman and trustees Sallie Barney and Jordan Bierma.
Mask mandate for San Juan County
SILVERTON – On Aug. 11, the San Juan County Board of Health issued an indoor mask mandate. This will require everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask while indoors in public places.
Property tax may land on ballot
MOAB – Moab city council has until Aug. 31 to determine a property tax referendum to address police department staffing, municipal infrastructure like water, sewer and streets, and to raise the city’s reserve funds. The City of Moab hasn’t had a property tax for 30 years. Proponents point to resolving more than $60 million in capital improvement costs and how the community has become overly reliant on tourism income which is unpredictable. Council has been presented with five budget scenarios, ranging from $0 to $3.3 million.
There is a resistance from citizens and council is split in its support of the issue. Mayor Emily Neihaus, who doesn’t have a vote in the matter, stresses it’s a quality-of-life issue, balanced against what is need to push Moab further in its infrastructure and policing needs.
“We’re talking about taking care of our community with the funding,” said Niehaus, “it’s not like we’re going to Vegas.”
Mask mandate now in Moab
MOAB – Following the lead of Grand County, the City of Moab now mandates the wearing of face masks while indoors at a city facility. The move was effective Aug. 9 and was done to address the continuing spread of COVID. Dr. Taki May, medical director of Logan Regional Hospital, noted how hospitalizations are increasing, particularly with unvaccinated persons.
“Masks and social distancing are proven to help slow the spread of COVID variants,” said Dr. May, adding, “It’s to keep our staff and community safe.”
Cedaredge cannabis stores win approval
CEDAREDGE – There will be two cannabis stores within the Cedaredge town limits, it was determined at the Aug. 5 meeting of the town council. There were four applicants.
PUR Cannabis at Short Branch Liquor Store and High Q, the house adjacent to the Cristee-Mende Building Co. received the town’s approval.
The board, which has dealt with lengthy application and review processes since voters passed the measure last year, reviewed more than 1,000 pages from the four applicants during its six-hour meeting. The board then voted to put a moratorium on the matter. Trustees made their decision on a point-based system which included positives for business plan, location, local ownership.
Some Western Slope counties lead in COVID shots
WESTERN SLOPE – While a few counties lead Colorado in fully-immunized eligible persons with COVID vaccines, others have middling records, according to the latest data from the Colorado Dept. of Health. San Juan County leads with 91.8% with San Miguel, 79.2. Mineral County is 77.7. Montrose and Delta counties are in the mid-40s with vaccination percentages. Ouray County is 65.5.
The counties with the poorest records of vaccinations of their populations are Cheyenne County (28.5%) and Washington, County, 22.3. There have been 31,824 full vaccinations in Montrose County; 20,778 in Gunnison County. In Mesa County, there have been 117,646 vaccinations.
SOURCES: Gunnison Country Times, Silverton Standard, Delta County Independent, Moab Sun.
