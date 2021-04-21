Town wrestles with OHV regs
SILVERTON – The use of off highway vehicles (OHV) was again presented to the Silverton Town Board meeting April 12. A working group of Silverton citizens are studying the issue of OHV use and noted three specific areas of concern: education, enforcement and mitigation. One mitigation tactic, it was suggested, is the use of a striping cart to designate roads where OHVs could go.
San Juan County Sheriff Bruce Conrad told the trustees that the issue will continue to frustrate local government and residents until there is a ballot issue. He noted that because there are so many problems coming from OHV usage, voters should decide by special election whether to have OHVs in town.
Noise law proposed
MOAB – The Moab continues to wrestle with a noise ordinance that’s acceptable to local businesses and citizens. The proposed law would address noise pollution from construction and music, but the key point in the debate is nose emanating from personal vehicles.
City trustees have heard complaints from citizens about noise that is a nuisance to sleep; that it prevents them from being able to keep their windows open and enjoy their property. City attorney Laurie Simonson noted how the ongoing noise issue is keeping visitors from Moab, thereby affecting the local tourism economy.
Last October, both Grand County and the City of Moab approved a moratorium on outfitters who rent OHVs and ATVs. The council’s last action would determine a decibel level for all vehicles. Noise pollution, according to statute, can be considered a hazard to health and safety.
Last month, at a Moab Chamber of Commerce meeting on the matter, OHV and ATV business owners said they could comply with a 92 dBA (decibel level) during daytime hours. The noise ordinance as proposed would mandate an 85 dBA during nighttime hours (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.) for all vehicles.
To write the noise ordinance, council has reached out to local OHV and ATV businesses that rent and sell the vehicles and an advocacy group, Ride With Respect. The council has also reviewed the City of Ogden’s noise ordinance and the EPA’s recommendation for noise levels. The Moab proposal is 55 dBA maximum during daytime hours and 50 dBA at night. The draft is similar to Ogden’s ordinance as well as the penalty for violation, a Class B misdemeanor.
Rooftop campsite found in Moab
MOAB – The Moab Police department found a campsite on top of the roof of a local church.
From the police department’s Facebook page April 13, officers warned people about illegal camping and how “those midnight potty breaks could be dangerous.”
Farm markets to return in May
NORWOOD – Farm and craft markets will hopefully return to Norwood beginning Thursday, May 6. In the past, the markets have been on Saturdays. The Norwood markets will be in the Pocket Park at the corner of Grand Avenue and Lucerne Street.
Citizens Gretchen Wells, Leila Seraphin and Judy Weiss are leading the effort and will present the proposal before Norwood Town Council.
Food pantry to new home
RIDGWAY – The Ouray County Food Pantry is about to move into a new home at 602 N. Cora. Food pantry board president Bev Angehrn said, “it is perfect for the pantry’s permanent home.” The food pantry had a down payment of $100,000 and there is a capital campaign underway to purchase the building. A total of $234,500 has to be raised. Recent contributions are $65,000. She noted there was a 50%increase in people visiting the food pantry during 2020 over the previous year.
To make a donation, visit the website: ouraycountyfoodpantry.org.
Live music at Opera House
TELLURIDE – Daniel Rodriguez of Elephant Revival will do two acoustic concerts on Friday, May 29 to kick off the summer season at the Sheraton Opera House. The concert is sponsored by the Sheraton Arts Foundation. Its 2020 concert schedule was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Seventy-five people will be allowed into the historic building for the shows. Tickets for each will be $25. Tickets went on sale April 16.
Tickets to the July 18 Americana music concert featuring Jon Randall, Jack Ingram and Jessi Alexander have been sold out.
Artists are reluctant to book long tours, given the ongoing COVID restrictions and concerns about public health, said Maggie Stevens, the Foundation’s marketing director. Rather, artists are doing one-offs which are cheaper for venue operators.
“It’ll be good to have live music in here again,” said Stevens. “It’ll feel semi-normal. It’s a big first step.”
Museum memorial on biker tour list
CEDAREDGE – The Pioneer Town Museum’s veterans memorial is one of seven sites in Colorado that’s included on the American Motorcycle Association’s Tour of Honor for 2021. There are more than 500 memorials in all 50 states. The Tour of Honor will run from April 1 to Oct. 31.
In a related story, the Pioneer Museum, which is operated by the Surface Creek Valley Historical Society, will open Saturday, May 29.
The Pioneer Town Talks, a weekly lecture series, will be begin June 3. The Thursday night lectures begin at 6 o’clock at the Stolte Packing Shed on the museum’s campus.
SOURCES: Lake City Silver World, Moab Sun, Telluride Daily Planet, San Miguel Basin Forum, Norwood Post, Delta County Independent.
