No shut eye with clock chimes
SILVERTON – At least two residents are having a hard time getting a good night’s sleep because the San Juan county clock chimes in the middle of the night.
Marc Kloster, who lives across the street from the clock, asked the county commissioners to consider turning the clock’s chimes off in the later hours of the day and early morning. Another resident, Ken Safranski, also attended the meeting and agreed the clock’s chimes are an irritation.
Most commissioners agreed the middle-of-the-night chimes are a nuisance, but one commissioner, Ernie Kuhlman, said the clock and its chimes are a tribute to the miners from an earlier age and should stay on. The commissioners were unsure if the clock had a timer and that since it was mechanical, it very well could be an on/off issue.
Kloster, who noted that during the recent power outage, the chimes rang 10 times at 4 a.m., sought compromise with daytime chimes and nighttime peace and quiet.
“We can land a rover on Mars, but we can’t turn off the clock at night?”
The commissioners plan to survey residents withing a 300-yard-radius for feedback.
Basin Clinic OKs land purchase
NATURITA – Twelve acres of land have been purchased in order to build a new health clinic. The land, which is north of Hopkins Field, will feature a new heli-pad and will be handy for fixed-wing aircraft. Patients who need emergency care can be airlifted to Montrose Memorial Hospital or St. Mary’s in Grand Junction. The clinic is located some 100 miles from a major hospital.
Basin Clinic okayed the purchase of $40,000. The clinic serves basic health needs for the West End of Montrose County.
‘Dark Sky’ in West End
NUCLA – Members of the West End Dark Sky Alliance have received word that the Nucla-Naturita group have earned International Dark Sky Association designation. Deb Stueber of Nucla and Dr. Robert Grossman of Naturita were cited in their efforts to receive this status. New lighting ordinances will be adopted as per recommendations of the International Dark Sky Association.
Officials with the San Miguel county commission and planning commission endorsed the new night lighting policies which will enable residents to better see the Milky Way and other treasures of the night sky. The area will cover 2,700 square miles.
Nucla-Naturita is the 32nd designee of the IDA.
The West End Dark Sky Alliance will have “starry sky fair” on June 19 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the Naturita Community Center to raise community awareness of the designation and how to use its interpretive guidelines of the night sky.
Gala to launch new rec area
LAKE CITY – A ribbon-cutting gala will be held Thursday, June 10 in Lake City to celebrate the new peninsula park on Lake San Cristobal. It will begin at 1 p.m. on the west side of the lake near the county boat dock. Elected and appointed local officials will attend and denote the $1.5 million fundraising which made the park’s future construction possible.
The 10-acre park will include minimally invasive walking trails, separate boat docks for motorized watercraft and kayaks. There will be new picnic areas as well.
12 Norwood seniors graduate
NORWOOD – Norwood High School graduated 12 seniors in ceremonies May 29 at the NHS football field. Moving it outside, after consideration of keeping it indoors, was greeted with relief as there has been a recent uptick in COVID cases in the town and area.
Seniors were able to graduate without masks and there was no limit on family members attending.
Permits point to construction boom in Telluride
TELLURIDE – Telluride’s Town Council was advised June 1 by planning director Ron Quarles that there are 214 construction permits in the coming months. This will directly impact traffic, parking spaces and residents throughout town. Last year, during the pandemic, there were 59 permits. The permits include construction on new building, additions to existing structures and work on historical buildings, such as the Nugget Building.
Town council also discussed whether it’s time to issue a moratorium on construction permits, given the short seasons to build and renovate. Town attorney Kevin Geiger advised how there are legal ramifications on a moratorium dealing with private property rights.
Amos wins Iron Horse
SILVERTON – Nineteen-year-old Riley Amos won the 49th annual Iron Horse Bicycle Classic on Saturday, May 29, completing the 47-mile race from Durango to Silverton in 2:17:53. It is believed that Amos is the youngest champion of the race. He is from Durango.
Fortunato Ferrara, 42, from Santa Fe, was leading the race until Amos overcame him at the top of Amos Pass. Ferrara finished second with a time of 2:19:33.
Erin Huck from Boulder won the women’s division with a time of 2:43:7. Trailing her by five seconds was Sarah Sturm of Durango.
Summer concerts starting June 21
SILVERTON – The first performance of the annual Summer Sounds Music Series in Silverton will be on the summer solstice, June 21. The event takes place on the third Friday of the month. Last year’s series was cancelled because of Covid-19 protocols.
The concerts will be held on the Mike Geryak Sound Stage in Columbine Park.
July 4 parties coming to Moab
MOAB – The Moab Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a July 4 celebration, honoring both Independence Day and Utah’s 125th anniversary of statehood.
Activities will include a volleyball tournament, a “spray down” by the fire department, free swimming, vendor booths and a concert.
Sources: Lake City Silver World, Moab Sun News, Telluride Daily Planet, Norwood Post, San Miguel Forum, Silverton Standard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.