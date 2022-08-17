Couple returns to honeymoon hotel
SILVERTON – Pat and Wayne Newsom, residents of Estes Park since 1979, returned last week to a second honeymoon at the Grand Imperial Hotel in Silverton. Their first honeymoon at the hotel was in 1952.
They were a young couple from the Texas Panhandle when they drove to Silverton to begin married life with reservations at the iconic local hotel. The Newsoms have four daughters, 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Ruud retires from public works post
TELLURIDE – Public works director for the Town of Telluride, Paul Ruud, has retired after 34 years of service to the town and its residents. Kyle Beek, an infrastructure operations manager for Lakewood, will succeed Ruud beginning Aug. 22.
Ruud is credited with building the Mill Creek and Pandora water treatment plants as well as the wastewater facility. Town officials note Ruud kept the snow plowed, the streets in good condition and initiated the burying of public utility lines.
Old PHS building for sale, $2.5M
PAONIA – The Delta County School District has listed the former Paonia High School building as for sale, asking $2.5 million. If sold, the revenue will be assigned to the district’s capital reserve fund. The building also includes 2.5 acres and features two gymnasiums as it once housed both the junior high school and PHS.
The high schools in Paonia and Hotchkiss were merged last year. Realtor Marsha Brezonick of Needlerock Mountain Realty is the broker.
There’s been a variety of suggestions of what the building and campus could become – housing for teachers, a performance center, and commercial usage like manufacturing or warehousing, retail space or professional-medical offices.
SOURCES: Silverton Standard and Miner, Telluride Daily Planet, Delta County Independent.
