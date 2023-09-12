NUCLA – Six cowboy poets will participate in this year’s Cowboy Poet Gathering on Sept. 23 in Nucla Town Park. The six are: Terry Nash, Jo Kirkwood, Janeve Rose Mitchell, Floyd Beard, Valerie Beard, Doug Figgs. It’ll be from 6 to 9 p.m. and is sponsored by the Nucla-Naturita Chamber of Commerce. 

The poets will read from their work, tell stories, and perform music. Tickets will go on sale next week at the Chamber office and will be available at the door.



