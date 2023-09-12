NUCLA – Six cowboy poets will participate in this year’s Cowboy Poet Gathering on Sept. 23 in Nucla Town Park. The six are: Terry Nash, Jo Kirkwood, Janeve Rose Mitchell, Floyd Beard, Valerie Beard, Doug Figgs. It’ll be from 6 to 9 p.m. and is sponsored by the Nucla-Naturita Chamber of Commerce.
The poets will read from their work, tell stories, and perform music. Tickets will go on sale next week at the Chamber office and will be available at the door.
KVNF returns to Lake City
LAKE CITY – The radio signal from Paonia-based KVNF 88.7 is back on the air. Translator problems a year ago ended the signal from Round Top and then came winter and spring and repairs couldn’t be made.
The radio programming returned Aug. 26 thanks to volunteers RolF Glockner and Jerry Gray who provided the expertise and labor to get the signal up and broadcasting once again. “The signal is now back,” said Lake City reporter Laura Palmisano, who suggested that the biggest way to help KVNF was to become members, kvnf.org. It is a non-profit community radio station with studios in Paonia and Montrose and presents local, state and national news.
Alpine 50 bike race held
LAKE CITY – Todd Wells, a professional mountain bike racer from Durango, won the fifth annual Alpine 50 50-mile bike race in Lake City Aug. 26. Wells’ time was three hours, 24:49.
The lowest women’s time was Alisha Scheifley, a registered nurse, from Dillon, Colorado. Her time was four hours, 50:32. Sixty-seven men and 23 women completed the race out of 114 who started.
Racers traversed two mountain passes (Cinnamon Pass, 12,620 elevation) and Engineer Pass, 12,800 feet. The race included period of sunshine, fog, and rain showers.
Sources: Lake City Silver World, San Miguel Basin Forum
