‘Dark Sky’ plan for San Miguel County
TELLURIDE – Proponents of keeping dark skies in and around Telluride met April 8 before the San Miguel Planning Commission to encourage the formation of the Dark Sky Reserve. Designated as the San Miguel Dark Sky Reserve, it would include all of San Miguel County and a portion of west end of Montrose County.
The role of the planning commission would be the updating of exterior lighting regulations over the 2,213 square mile district. Exterior lighting which sends light sideways or upward affects dark skies. The towns of Norwood and Ridgway are Dark Sky communities.
Retired scientist Bob Grossman of Norwood made the presentation and likened San Miguel County dark skies to those in the Gobi Desert. He seeks to form a non-profit and include representatives from Montrose and San Miguel county government along with Telluride and Mountain Village residents.
The month of June has been designed Dark Sky Month. The towns of Crested Butte and Paonia have applied for Dark Sky status.
Peninsula plan moving forward
LAKE CITY – Hinsdale County commissioners and members of DHM Design out of Durango met March 31 to review plans of the peninsula project on Lake San Cristobal. The 10-acre project will include more public access with a suspension bridge, additional parking and a boat dock.
The park will also include new public walking trails and picnic areas.
Lake San Cristobal, namesake of Lake City, was formed more than 700 years ago by the Slumgullion Earthflow, a landslide. The lake sits at an elevation of 9,003 feet and is a popular summer tourist spot for visitors.
In a related story, road improvements on County Road 30, a 4-mile stretch to Lake San Cristobal, began April 6.
Farmer’s market, summer series
PAONIA – The Arbol Farm Market, a weekly farmer’s market in downtown Paonia, was approved by town trustees during their last monthly March meeting. The market is scheduled to begin May 18 and will run on Tuesdays through Oct. 12. Live music will also be a feature.
Paradise Theater and Pickin’ Productions are planning the 2021 summer music series, “Live Music Still Soothes the Soul.”
The first concert, April 23, will be held in Paonia Town Park. The following concerts will be in Poulos Park, next to Paradise Theater.
CHS Class of ‘21 golf fundraiser
DELTA – Devil’s Thumb Golf Course in Delta hosted a golf tournament fundraiser March 27 for the Cedaredge Class of 2021 graduation party. More than $1,300 was raised for a safe night and an organized sendoff celebration to graduating seniors. Some 95 players participated in the one-day tournament.
SOURCES: Telluride Daily Planet, Lake City Silver World, Delta County Independent.
