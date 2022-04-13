Plea deal in elk death
TELLURIDE – Last Nov. 6, on a small piece of federal land called The Wedge, which lies between the Town of Telluride and Mountain Village, Gerald Sanchez of Texas killed a bull elk with a hunting rifle. Citizens were outraged. As it turned out, Sanchez wasn’t charged with the harvest of the elk, but rather with carry a firearm on the Valley Floor which is owned by the Town of Telluride.
Sanchez wore blaze orange, had a valid hunting permit and a registered fireman. He crossed into Valley Floor land which prohibits hunting. The elk was mortally wounded on The Wedge but died on the Valley Floor. Sanchez was assisted by a friend, and they took photos and packed the animal out after field dress. The town’s elk herd resides most of the year in the Valley Floor.
Sanchez pleaded guilty to carrying a fireman onto town property and paid a $500 fine. Charges of trespassing were dropped in a plea deal.
Town Park renovations
NATURITA – Town Park is being renovated. Notably, the trail and path loop will provide safe places to walk, job and roller blade. The six-foot-wide paved trail, some of which runs alongside the San Miguel River, will eventually connect with other local trail systems.
Clarke and Co. of Grand Junction is the general contractor. Carver Concrete is providing trail renovation. The town is the recipient of a $3.5 million grant from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife to pay for the endeavor.
Ski season ends, many close doors
TELLURIDE – The 2021-2022 ski season had ended and many businesses in Telluride have closed temporarily. It’s an annual ritual, this year it was April 3, the last day to ski. Parents with spring breakers and restauranteurs with staff are taking a break from schools and customers, though there are a few places open.
Telluride.com has a listing of who-what’s open.
Some restaurants, like La Cocina de Luz are open as is Steamie’s Burger Bar. The Cornerhouse, too, is open and owner Kenny Rosen says it a matter of “crunching numbers” and how “it’s a boon for staff to remain open and keeping loyal customers, loyal.”
The gondola, which serves Telluride and Mountain Village, closed April 4 and will remain so through May 25 for annual maintenance.
Roberts new mayor
LAKE CITY – Dave Roberts, a Town of Lake City trustee for four years, was elected mayor during the town’s municipal election April 5. He will succeed Bruce Vierheller, who is retiring and didn’t seek reelection. He had been mayor for 10 years.
New town trustees were also elected: Jesse Kendall, Henry Woods, Jeff Heaton and Diane Bruce. The positions were not contested. Kendall received the most votes, 112.
In related Lake City news, Sarah DeCristo has been hired as the director of the Hinsdale Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center. Her management duties welcoming visitors, managing Lake City events and distributing promotional Lake City printed materials. The first Lake City festival of 2022 will be the “Celebrate Lake City” event of June 7.
DeCristo moved to Lake City a year ago as the nutrition director for the Lake City Community School, a position in which she will also manage.
SOURCES: Lake City Silver World, San Miguel Basin Forum, Telluride Daily Planet