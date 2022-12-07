MOAB – Overwhelming public support, including that of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, enabled Woody’s Tavern in Moab to keep its bar establishment license. The Department of Alcohol Beverage Services made the decision last week after receiving a petition of support from 1,700 people, many of whom implored the governor to intervene.
The license kerfuffle stems from improper paperwork filed with DABS last. The popular bar stayed closed for 10 days for repairs and did not notify the state agency. In November, owner Shari Beck received notice that forfeiture of the license was possible and to appear before DABS. Beck made posters and posted them around Moab asking for support and to contact the governor.
The agency dropped the case against Woody’s Nov. 22 saying it was in the best interest of Utah residents. Gov. Cox said, “sometimes government needs a little common sense.”
Woody’s is a landmark bar in Moab, popular with locals, tourists and the occasional movie star who visits while filming in the area.
Pinion homes in delivery
NORWOOD – Finished homes for Norwood’s Pinion Park neighborhood are beginning to arrive in town and will be set into foundations throughout December.
Pinion Park is a subdivision of workforce housing with support from the state, county, and town to meet the ongoing housing crisis. Home foundations have been finished, as have streets and sidewalks. The housing is manufactured in Buena Vista and have been delayed because of factory output, supply chain issues and the impact of COVID.
There are four models of homes, starting at $225,000. They come equipped with rooftop solar energy applications, heating and air, energy-efficient appliances, and access to high-speed internet.
The subdivision was financed through donations and support from statewide foundations. San Miguel County, for example, donated the land. Statewide agencies, such as the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) provided low-cost loan financing. Rural Homes is the developer; the house manufacturer is Fading West modular homes of Buena Vista.
Three deputies are honored
LAKE CITY – Hinsdale County deputies Ron Bruce, Charles Ferris and Tom Carl were honored with a retirement dinner Nov. 18. They were cited for their years of service to the county at Lake City’s First Baptist Church fellowship hall.
Service dates for deputies Bruce and Ferris are from 2009 while deputy Carl was an unpaid volunteer for decades. Bruce had served as sheriff of Hinsdale County from 2007 to 2019. He was also a 28-year member of the Arizona Highway Patrol.
Ferris was a graduate of the Delta-Montrose Vocational Technical College and became a member of the sheriff’s office upon graduation.
Carl was a longtime deputy who was active in search-and-rescue events, crowd control and taking part in drug intervention calls.
Sources: Lake City Silver World, Telluride Daily Planet, Norwood Post, Moab Sun News
