Woody’s keeps bar license

MOAB – Overwhelming public support, including that of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, enabled Woody’s Tavern in Moab to keep its bar establishment license. The Department of Alcohol Beverage Services made the decision last week after receiving a petition of support from 1,700 people, many of whom implored the governor to intervene.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?