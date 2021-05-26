Fed funds possible for Nucla schools
NUCLA – The availability of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Funds (ESSER II Fund) was discussed at the West End public school board meeting. This pot of federal money stems from the Dec. 27, 2020 coronavirus relief package and provides an additional $54.3 billion to U.S. schools needing money to recover from the pandemic.
A new school bus purchase or new learning equipment tied to academic improvement was discussed at the April 20 meeting.
Norwood HS adds members
NORWOOD – The National Honor Society has inducted new members from Norwood High School at its annual meeting. Perri Gipner, principal, said, “these students truly embody the NHS creed.”
The are: Dilyn Alexander, JamieLynne Taylor, Peyton Porter, Sophia Sanchez, freshmen; Karla Camacho, Yoselin Hernandez, Rosalie Vogel, sophomores; Paige Franklin and Jenna Baugh, seniors.
No masks for Mountain Village
MOUNTAIN VILLAGE – The Mountain Village Town Council in a unanimous vote lifted the mask requirement at its May 18 meeting. Earlier that day, the San Miguel County Commissioners also voted to remove the face-covering mandate.
Face coverings are still required by state order in various settings for people 11 years and older. This includes public transportation like local buses and the gondola and child-care businesses.
Peninsula park festivities set
LAKE CITY – Come June 10, the greater Lake City community will turn out for the ribbon cutting of the 10-acre Lake San Christobal peninsula park. It’ll start at 1 p.m.
There will be presentations by local officials, cookies and lemonade.
The new park will include new kayak docks, refreshed signage, walking trails and picnic areas.
Five to graduate from Silverton HS
SILVERTON — Five seniors will graduate from Silverton School at commencement exercises May 27. It’ll be from 4 to 6 p.m.
Community members will drive to each graduate’s home and present them with their diploma. A 6 p.m., the graduates will be boarded onto the Silverton fire truck and paraded down Main Street for cheers.
The five graduates are: Preston Trower, Raja Braford-Lefebvre, Emelie DeKay, Daniela Acosta and Evan Donovan.
Board OKs new OHV ordinance
SILVERTON – In a contentious 4-3 vote, the Silverton Town Board passed to allow new language on the ongoing OHV ordinance dispute. The ordinance would prohibit these vehicles from being on any street within the Town of Silverton. The OHVs will be allowed in the back country. The meeting was held May 18 and the ordinance goes into effect in 30 days.
Eric Loyer, owner of the Rock Pirates business, said, “for the Trustees to change the OHV route now, a week before the Memorial Day weekend, is a sucker punch to employees, businesses and visitors alike.”
Town trustee Tyler George cited action that could’ve been taken last year to address the issue. “The timing couldn’t be worse. Something should have been done about this last summer,” noting that effected businesses could’ve modified their summer of 2021 preparations.
Other speakers spoke to the local economics versus quality-of-life issues connected to OHV traffic.
A September vote of the town is also being discussed to settle the matter of OHVs and their access to Silverton and its environs.
Moab-area COVID cases spike; among US highest
MOAB – The rate of new coronavirus cases in Grand County is among the worst in the country say county health officials. As of last week, Grand County’s infection rate was among the top four percent of counties in the nation with a fresh breakout of 12 cases that were linked to one Moab bar on a single night a month ago stemming from the Moab Easter Jeep Safari. There have been other incidences as well recently, including two employees of a local restaurant testing positive and all members of a family of eight.
This outbreak is concerning for local officials as the looming tourist season is about to begin.
Council looking at property tax
MOAB – The City of Moab has note levied a property tax since 1992, but that may change. At the May 11 meeting of the Moab City Council, city finance director Ben Billingsley explained how sales tax revenues pay for local services that are impacted by tourism. However, there are needs in infrastructure (streets and sewer) and law enforcement that need to be addressed.
Grand County has had a property tax in place for the past 30 years. A property tax in the city would provide “a stable and predictable base,” said Billingsley, noting how sales from tourism are challenging to budget for and predict.
Sources: San Miguel Basin Forum, Norwood Post, Telluride Daily Planet, Lake City Silver World, Silverton Standard, Moab Sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.