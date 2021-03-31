Council buys air purifiers
NORWOOD – The Town of Norwood approved the allocation of $10,000 to purchase air purifiers which will be installed in local businesses, stores and restaurants. Air Oasis is the company that makes the purifiers and they come in different sizes for business, dependent on square footage.
The machines have HEPA filters, carbon filters and UV light technology to keep the air clean. Town Administrator Patti Grafmeyer is credited with coming up with the idea and for the town to pay for them in support of the Norwood business community. The air purifiers will help protect against the spread of COVID, flus and other airborne diseases.
Extra tax revenues this past year have enabled the purchase, said Town Clerk Amanda Pierce at the council’s meeting earlier this month.
CDOT extends OHVs in Lake City
LAKE CITY – Off-highway vehicles (OHVs) will be allowed to use a portion of Colorado Highway 149 connecting the Alpine Loop Scenic Loop. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) unanimously approved the extension of the 2019-2020 pilot program for three more years on March 17. OHVs can be used on a 3.26 mile stretch of road from Memorial Day weekend through the end of September.
Calling Lake City and OHV usage “unique,” the CDOT commissioners expressed reservations about nighttime use of the vehicles. Hinsdale County Commissioner Robert Hurd emphasized how the county and the local business community are committed to safety, noting how half the OHV riders are older. Hinsdale County commissioners were willing to reduce the speed limit along the OHV route and that the county is reviewing an increase of fine amounts for OHV infractions.
LC wine, food festival coming
LAKE CITY –The 20th Lake City Wine and Music Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, in Lake City Town Park, it was announced last week by DIRT executive director Kirstie Borchers.
The event was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic. The festival will also adhere to health guidelines that could arise as the festival gets closer. Some 850 people attended the festival in 2019 which featured a variety of bands, artists and exhibits.
A schedule of the summer event listings, including openings of the museum, ghost tours and other music and culture series were discussed at the March 18 meeting.
Affordable housing occupies Silverton council
SILVERTON – Once more, discussion of affordable housing – how to buy it, build it, or rent it – came to the fore at the Silverton Town Council meeting March 22. County Planning Director Lisa Adair said the town and county have been talking about this development for 19 years. One citizen suggested an immediate call for action and a committee to be enlisted in order to start addressing the housing crisis.
Property costs have risen greatly. Further, the cost of building materials has risen by more than 20%, said building inspector Bill McDougall. Because of this increase, many residents are struggling to keep a house they are building on a budget.
Another suggestion, from Mayor Shane Furhman, was to allow additional dwelling units onto the property of long-term rentals. Board member Jordan Bierma suggested the town look at a 10% transfer tax that when someone purchases a home, ten percent of the home value goes into a fund for affordable housing.
Rimrock Hotel sold in Naturita
NATURITA – Chris Carter purchased the 42-room Rimrock Hotel in February. The buy also includes the hotel’s restaurant.
Carter, 32, is a graduate of Nucla High School and a 2009 graduate of the Colorado Mesa University’s hotel and restaurant management program. Carter bought the hotel from Michelle Reed.
Carter is married with one child and one child on the way and is currently commuting between his home in Fruita and Naturita. His partner is Robert Carter, also a Nucla High School graduate. Assisting in the management of the hotel is Kella Carver.
Carter said the hotel and restaurant business is enabling him to use his culinary education and he looks forward to seeing local residents come in for breakfast or dinner.
Pioneer Days set for June
CRAWFORD – The annual community festival in Crawford, Pioneer Days, has been scheduled for June 11-12. There are exigencies to consider, however, said organizer Collenette Vervoloet — namely, COVID mitigation and preparation levels with masks and social distancing. Another concern is the highway construction project on Little Blue Canyon on U.S. 50 and how it’ll affect traffic in and out of Crawford.
There will be a parade, but all participants will have to be pre-registered and floats will be limited to 30 participants, about half of what the event typically has. Vendors booths will have to be distanced 8 to 10 feet. There will be all-day music during the festival, organized by David and Tamara Hauze. Other activities will include an auction and a bake sale.
Applefest returns as town festival
CEDAREDGE – If everything shakes out right with COVID restrictions, the annual Cedaredge Applefest Festival, cancelled last year because of the pandemic, will return Oct. 1-3. The Cedaredge Area Chamber of Commerce, which had sponsored the festivals in years past, dissolved at the end of 2020. This year’s Applefest will be coordinated by the town clerk and economic development coordinator, Kami Collins.
The 2019 festival drew a record crowd of more than 23,000 people.
There will be live music, a chili cookoff by the Cedaredge Volunteer Fire Department, a large number of vendor booths and other activities.
Retail marijuana application set
CEDAREDGE – Applications for those interested in selling marijuana in a retail place will open April 2, at 9 a.m. The Town of Cedaredge approved the application timeline March 18 at its meeting.
As required by town code, the applications will be published by the Delta County Independent in the March 31 edition. The applications close April 30. The applications will be scored on a merit system and will be reviewed by Paonia’s board of trustees. Two applicants for medical marijuana and two applicants for retail marijuana will be selected. There will be public hearings and successful applicants will be able to open stores in mid-June.
SOURCES: Norwood Post, Delta County Independent, Silverton Standard, San Miguel Forum, Lake City Silver World.
