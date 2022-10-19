Fire destroys Silverton Square
SILVERTON – The Silverton Square Café was rendered uninhabitable after a 3:30 a.m. fire call on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It’s located on 220 E. 12th street.
Seventeen firefighters responded to the fire which was extinguished in three hours. The occupants of the building, which included the family who ran the café, were safely evacuated. The family cat, Waffles, however perished.
Donations to support the family can be made through Citizens Bank or the Imperial Hotel, or through GoFundMe.
Norwood nonprofits awarded funds
NORWOOD – Awards totaling $12,500 were awarded to Norwood organizations during its annual Harvest Celebration Dinner. The monies were from the Lone Cone Legacy Trust and affected nine nonprofits with a variety of missions. More than 100 people attended the Oct. 6 event at the Livery in Norwood.
Six groups received $1,750 each. They include the Lone Cone Public Library and its after school program; the Fresh Foundation which supports local food production and delivery; One to One, a local mentoring program for young people; the Pinhead Institute which will teach Norwood school children the use of robotics; the San Miguel Resource Center, which works with victims of assault and domestic abuse, and the True North Youth Program which provides scholarship and financial support for Norwood high school students.
A grant of $1,000 went to the Norwood Community Garden to expand and attract more visitors in 2023. Two $500 grants were given to the Lone Cone Dressage Club and the Just for Kids Foundations, two youth support entities.
Lone Cone Legacy Trust was founded in 2013. The evening’s fundraising drew $10,400 after expenses, said Emily Haight, the treasurer of the non-profit.
New chain-up stations possible
TELLURIDE – After more than two years of discussion, the Colorado Dept of Transportation (CDOT) and the San Miguel County commissioners, have further discussed sites for a chain-up station on the north side of Lizard Head Pass. The goal is to provide safety for travelers and low environmental and aesthetic impact for residents. There have been 251 snow events in the past 10 years according to CDOT, the final arbiter in where the new station will go. The two groups met last week.
Considerations on where to place the station include elk and other wildlife migration, light pollution at night, storm tracking and real estate development. Truckers currently use the right of way leading turn lane at Lawson Hill subdivision.
Possible sites on Colorado 145 also include a spot on West Meadows near the Society Turn roundabout and a site near Deep Creek, adjacent to the county and CDOT shop.
Sources: Silverton Standard, Norwood Post, Telluride Daily Planet.