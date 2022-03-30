Sasquatch given startup funds
SILVERTON – The Colorado Economic Development Commission has awarded Sasquatch Expedition Campers $20,000 in start-up funds and $2,500 for each employee it hires, up to four people.
The CEDC has a program, Rural Jump Start, which enables entrepreneurs to live in rural Colorado in order to create jobs in areas that struggle with unemployment.
Sasquatch Expedition Campers builds trailers that can access the backcountry.
Early release under review
GUNNISON – The early release of students Wednesday afternoons is headed for additional review and a decision April 11. While students in Crested Buttle have been leaving two hours early on Wednesdays, it is a relatively new calendar item for students in the Gunnison Watershed School District.
Educators value the extra professional time and according to a recent school poll, both students, parents and educators are for it in CB.
New trustees for Silverton
SILVERTON – There are trustees to Silverton’s Town Council – Tyler George, Jeff Davis and Dana Kranker will be sworn in April 11. There were no write-in candidates for the board and the current council voted to cancel the election.
Tourism, rates fuel rebound
TELLURIDE – Closing day for skiing in Telluride is April 3 and the recovery of the ski area from pandemic declines of the last two years is vastly improved from tourism and lodging rates. According to the Telluride Tourism Board, the average daily rate (ADR) of local lodging is $902, up from $530 in the pre-pandemic year of 2018-2019.
The core problem during this recovery is the retention of employees who struggled with affordable housing and prices on consumable goods.
“Rising costs, the need for higher wages and increasing prices across the board make today’s business climate volatile, challenging and difficult,” said Ray Farnsworth, the managing partner of the New Sheridan, during a meeting of the TTB.
Air traffic into Montrose Regional Airport is another factor in the increase of visitors, up by 10 percent in one estimate. “Softer” weeks have had increased gains, which has spread out the visitor total this year. There is improved air service as well in and out of Telluride (TEX) to Denver and Phoenix. The addition of Southwest Airlines in Montrose has also been a boon to rising numbers.
Moab to open USU campus
MOAB – Utah State University will soon open a new branch campus building in Moab April 1. There will be a ribbon cutting beginning at 3:30 p.m., tours and opportunities to learn more about the USU-Moab possibilities. Construction on the new building began in November 2020.
Curricula expansion is one goal of the new school, said Lianna Etchberger, associate vice-president of USU-Moab. She wants to grow recreation and hospitality programs at the school along with further development of health professions like nursing and medical technician study.
Sources: Moab Sun News, Telluride Daily Planet, Silverton Standard, Gunnison Country Times