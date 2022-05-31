LC School graduates 6
LAKE CITY – Six young men and women – Bennett Levine, Winter Painter, Shayla Rightsell, Elissa Stephens, Caroline Thompson, Memphis Wuest – will graduate from Lake City Community School Saturday, June 4. On Friday, they will lead the annual Senior Parade through Lake City and to Memorial Park for festivities. School awards night is Thursday, June 2.
Most of the graduates have been enrolled in Lake City schools during their school career. Two graduating seniors, Levine and Thompson, began with classes in pre-school. The last day of school in Lake City is June 3.
Museum open for ’22 season; new exhibits
LAKE CITY – The Hinsdale County Museum opened Saturday, May 28 for the season.
There are two new exhibits: one highlighting the hard-working Chinese, recalling the laundries they opened for the miners. And another honoring the Darley Brothers, George and Alexander, pioneers in Lake City’s development.
The overall theme this year is ethnic diversity at the museum which opened in 1975. In addition to the ongoing exhibits, there are walking and cemetery tours with Lake City’s leading historian, Grant Houston, publisher of the Silver World. There will be lectures this season along with a popular “pub crawl” which will raise funds for restoration of museum exhibits.
S’ton school graduates 3
SILVERTON – Three seniors graduated from Silverton School May 26. They are, Meah Mordecai, Belen Roof, and Mathew Zimmerman. All three received a variety of scholarships for continuing education.
Inflation could affect tourism
TELLURIDE – While tourists want to visit the attractions of Telluride and San Miguel County, pent up from years of the pandemic and travel restrictions, there are concerns that the coming tourist season may not be as robust as expected. Matt Skinner of the Colorado Flights Alliance made a presentation to the Telluride Town Council May 24 and outlined how “consumer confidence” has declined, citing spiraling travel costs with airlines and fuel costs for driving to Telluride.
“People are nervous about inflation, the economy. We’re facing rising fuel costs and that’s starting to hit people,” Skinner said. “On the other hand, we haven’t seen any real dip in people’s desire to travel.” Other factors that may impact tourism is the reduction of the number of flights into Montrose and Telluride and an ongoing shortage of pilots and personnel.
T’ride building busy, but down from 2021
TELLURIDE – It’s summer and that means not only a tourist season, but a construction season as well. There are 112 active permits in Telluride with more than 20 committed for repairs and renovations. A year ago, there were 214 permits. Earlier this year, there was discussion among council members to set limits on permits or increase fees to contractors. With half as many permits, those discussions have not been renewed. Council member Lars Carlson pointed out how building fees can range from $200,000 to $300,000 and housing is increasingly not affordable.
New subdivisions in Telluride, including those for workplace housing, are underway.
CDOT funding for sidewalks
NORWOOD – The Town of Norwood has received a $448,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation for repair of sidewalks throughout town and near the Norwood School. The grant was developed and submitted by town administrator Patti Grafyer and clerk Amanda Grant. Support from the school’s superintendent, Todd Bittner, who uses a wheelchair made an effective proposal for the funds.
There will be better signage as well as improved curbs and gutters and improved paths for the community’s disabled persons.
The town must budget $100,000 as a stipulation of the grant. Construction is to be completed by summer, 2023.
Sources: Norwood Post, Telluride Daily Planet, Lake City Silver World, Silverton Standard