LAKE CITY – The Colorado Parks and Wildlife will reintroduce gray wolves in the Lake City and Gunnison area and along the U.S. 50 corridor to Montrose in 2023, following a statewide vote in 2020 to reintroduce the species. Another gray wolf corridor will be in the Glenwood Springs-Aspen corridor.
Thirty to 50 wolves will be released by the end of 2023, the CPW saying the habitat is good for the animals and there’s enough buffer between them and communities. The vote to reintroduce wolves passed by a 50.1 margin in 2020.
CEDAREDGE – Winston Howe and Scott Jeschke have been named as the new golf pro and golf course superintendent, respectively, for the Cedaredge Golf Club. They began their duties earlier this month and were to be introduced at a meet-and-greet reception on Feb. 1.
Howe was for 16 years the head PGA professional at Mariana Butte Golf Course in Loveland. He’s also been a PGA pro at Denver Country Club and other clubs-courses throughout Colorado.
Howe grew up in the Colorado Springs area and attended Western State on a golf scholarship.
Jeschke grew up in Indiana and graduated from Indiana University. He has worked in golf course maintenance in Tucson and Scottsdale and was most recently associated with the Snowmass Golf Club before relocating to Cedaredge.
Camping rules change in Telluride
TELLURIDE – The Telluride Parks and Recreation Committee has set forth a new schedule of rates and policies from the 2023 season. Park openings for camping are from May 12 to Oct. 9. The biggest changes involve an online reservation system, rate increases for camping and length of stay, 14 days maximum. A premium vehicle site will rent for $46 daily. There will be a senior citizen rate as well.
Reservations will open after March 1.
The old system of first come-first served is finished, Reservations are here to stay via CampSpot, a campground specific software. It will eliminate last minute, “let’s go” type of availability and will rather highlight what campgrounds spaces are open in advance.
Sources: Lake City Silver World, Telluride Daily Planet, Delta County Independent
