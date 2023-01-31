Gray wolf reintroduction corridors

LAKE CITY – The Colorado Parks and Wildlife will reintroduce gray wolves in the Lake City and Gunnison area and along the U.S. 50 corridor to Montrose in 2023, following a statewide vote in 2020 to reintroduce the species. Another gray wolf corridor will be in the Glenwood Springs-Aspen corridor.



