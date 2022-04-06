More affordable housing coming
GUNNISON – Sixty-four affordable housing units for the “missing middle” is the goal of the Gunnison Valley Properties and Archway Communities, a non-profit housing developer. The City of Gunnison has petitioned the state of Colorado for $1.8 million in grant money with this private-public partnership.
The “middle” is defined by through residents who are priced out of the escalating housing prices, yet make too much income to purchase a home. These 64 townhomes will be for sale and will be in the first phase of the Gunnison Rising development and eventual city annexation. The annexation agreement includes the development of 200 new housing units.
Hills purchase LC Brewing Co.
LAKE CITY – Doug and Diane DeShazio of Lake City have sold their brewery, Lake City Brewing Co., to Lake City Hospitality which is owned by Loren Hill. The brewery is located at Second and Bluff Streets and the brew master will be Justin Hill, her stepson. He will also be the CEO.
The brewery opened in 2017. Justin Hill, 32, had worked part-time at the brewery, leaving behind a career in the oil and gas business. Beer was first brewed in Lake City in 1870.
Hill has been a part of the creation of more than eight beers at the LCBC and plans to attend the American Brewers Guild next year in Middlebury, Vermont to polish his brewing and management skills. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in business administration and has studied finance asset management in Singapore, London and has been a part of the Hess Corp. management team.
“This is the life I’ve always envisioned,” said Hill.
Joint land-buy for housing
TELLURIDE – Officials from both San Miguel County and the Town of Telluride have announced placed to buy 105 acres off Last Dollar Road in order to build more workforce housing, it was announced March 30. The project, dubbed The Ridge, will be years in the making, but officials from both governments said that buying the land is the first step to address the ongoing problem of affordable housing.
The three, 35-acre parcels are six mils from downtown Telluride. Two other workforce housing projects, Sunnyside and the Gold Run, are under construction currently. Both governments have identified workforce housing as the number one priority in the area. More Telluride rental homes have been bought in the last two years displacing local hospitality workers.
Breakfast hours all day long
MOAB – A new “Start Smart” program at Moab High School will enable students a free breakfast whenever they choose during the school day at Grand County High School. Currently, these meals are offered at 7:30 a.m. with classes beginning 15 minutes later.
The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“We’ve found that a lot of students just are hungry at 7:30 in the morning,” said Alysha Packard, the nutritionist for the school system. Since February, the high school has been offering an alternative breakfast model – fruit, granola, breakfast bars – from a meal cart all day long. It’s shown that students who eat a breakfast have highest test scores, fewer distractions and better attendance, added Packard. The district is considering this program for other local schools as well.
