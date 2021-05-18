Gunny airport renovation begins
GUNNISON – The Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport will undergo sweeping renovations to its terminal and security screening areas soon. A groundbreaking on the construction was held last week.
The airport received federal funding earlier in 2021 to finance the renovation. Small airports throughout the U.S. were designated for the funding. The focus of the construction will be for passenger comfort, including traffic in and out of the terminal, improved baggage claim, security and concessions.
San Juan No. 1 in COVID shots
SILVERTON – San Juan County has the highest Covid vaccination rate in Colorado, according to the state health department. Some 67.3 percent of San Juan residents are fully vaccinated. Another 13.6 percent of residents have received one Covid vaccination.
The San Juan County Public Health Department offers the vaccinations. Info: 970-387-0242.
Rodeo returns for 113th year
NORWOOD – The oldest community tradition in Norwood – the San Miguel Basin Rodeo – will be returning July 30-31 at the San Miguel County Fairgrounds. This is the 113th anniversary of the rodeo. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic.
There will be a junior rodeo and a professional rodeo featuring competitors from the Colorado Professional Rodeo Association. Profits from the rodeo fund Norwood Roping Club scholarship fund. Volunteers and donations are encouraged by contacting Jordan Williams: 970-209-8201; or, sanmiguelbasinrodeo@gmail.com
West End HS graduations noted
NUCLA – High school graduations are being celebrated in two West End communities of Montrose County.
• Nucla High School graduated 15 seniors May 15. Two co-valedictorians, Logan Weimer and Tyler Wytulka, were recognized. Emma Rushing is the salutatorian.
• In Norwood, 10 seniors will graduate May 29. The 2021 valedictorian for Norwood High School is Riley Porter; the salutatorian is Paige Franklin.
Sources: Gunnison Country Times, San Miguel Basin Forum, Norwood Post, Gunnison Country Times, Silverton Standard.
