Music teacher joins Norwood Public Schools
NORWOOD – Brendan Forrest, a singer-songwriter and musician, has joined the staff of Norwood Public School as the music teacher. He will be teaching grades five through 12.
Music teacher joins Norwood Public Schools
NORWOOD – Brendan Forrest, a singer-songwriter and musician, has joined the staff of Norwood Public School as the music teacher. He will be teaching grades five through 12.
“I’m a firm believer that offering our students a well-rounded education with ample exposure to the arts in any form is absolutely pivotal to creating well-equipped learners,” said principal Sam Ryan in making the announcement. In the past, a school paraprofessional and an art teacher took on music education and produced a student concert. Rural school districts struggle with attracting and keeping music teachers.
Forrest has performed with family members and as a solo artist at venues in Telluride and Norwood. Last spring, he toured India performing with the Bluegrass Journeymen. Curricula for the NPS music program this year will include music theory, songwriting, production and playing instruments.
Search and rescue, EMS teams called for hikers
LAKE CITY – Two hikers from Kansas City encountered breathing difficulties while ascending Uncompahgre Peak Monday, July 31. The peak is 14,309 feet. Members of the Lake City Search and Rescue and Emergency Medical Services were called to assist the two men who were given portable oxygen relief on the way down from the peak. One of the men was transported to Montrose Regional Health via Care Life helicopter for treatment, the other man was hiked down with rescue personnel to a lower elevation until his breathing improved.
Senior care open house
NATURITA – An open house was held Aug. 9 for the public to know more about MLS Senior Care which is opening its third office. The other two MLS offices, owned by Diane Conner, are in Grand Junction and Delta.
MLS offers three levels of care. Level one includes preparing meals, light housekeeping, shopping. Level two is bathing assistance and help getting dressed. The third level is about health care maintenance which includes catheters, diabetes treatment, colostomy bags.
The office is managed by Annie Gibbons and located in the Bachman Law Building.
Sources: Norwood Post, San Miguel Basin Forum, Lake City Silver World.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.