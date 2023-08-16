Music teacher joins Norwood Public Schools

NORWOOD – Brendan Forrest, a singer-songwriter and musician, has joined the staff of Norwood Public School as the music teacher. He will be teaching grades five through 12.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?