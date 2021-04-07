Hinsdale County considers new buildingLAKE CITY – Hinsdale County commissioners are reviewing plans to build a new 5,500 square foot, $1 million addition to the courthouse complex, it was announced at the March 17 commissioners’ meeting.
The building would house Hinsdale County Public Health, provide additional office space for county sheriff’s personnel and house other administrative needs, storage and conference areas.
The need to expanded county office space and discussions thereof date to the 1970s. The mid-1990s building of the Coursey Annex provided additional space. Plans for a two-story county justice center were shelved due to costs and the pandemic of 2020.
Couple, dog rescuedMOAB – An Oregon couple and their pet dog had to be rescued from deep snow after they became stuck March 26 near Gateway. They were on the Castleton-Gateway Road and were stranded for almost 24 hours on the unplowed and unmaintained road.
The Grand County Search and Rescue Team sent two snowmobiles and ATV to pick up the couple and their dog. A tow truck that was dispatched also became stuck in the deep snow.
This is the second time in recent months the search and rescue team has been dispatched to save motorists. Cell phone service is non-existent along the road, according to GCSAR officials.
Marble gets deputy reviewGUNNISON – Gunnison County Commissioners are reviewing broad law enforcement issues for the Town of Marble. Because of its remoteness, Gunnison County has difficulty assigning law enforcement officers there because of the 2.5 hours commute each way. The sheriff’s department is looking to step up law enforcement in Marble.
The town has about 100 year-round residents, but in the summer, tourists flock to the scenic community. The town’s Marble Mill and several buildings have been deemed National Historic Sites.
Norwood School given ACAC awardNORWOOD – Norwood High School has been awarded the 2020 School of Excellence honor by the American College Application Campaign. It is the only school in Colorado to earn this distinction.
The ACT has a program of national education equity, the Equity in Learning, which is geared towards increasing the number of first-time college students from a family or students from low-income families who are pursuing a college degree or higher educational credential.
Nearly 5,000 U.S. high schools have a ACAC program with almost 400,000 students being able to work through and submit a college application through their schools’ guidance counseling office. Since its founding in 2005, some 3.6 million U.S. students have been served by the ACAC.
Project seeks Silverton storiesSILVERTON – What do people love about living in Silverton? What are the challenges therein? These questions are part of the ‘What’s Your Silverton Story?’ community visioning project which is being sponsored by the Town of Silverton, San Juan County and the Community Builders.
Project manager Bud Tymczyszyn said the questions and responses will provide a “better understanding of what people love about Silverton.”
There are three ways to participate:
• Video. Take a short video of yourself, telling your Silverton story and text it to 970-919-0597.
• Written. Write out your Silverton story and send it via text to the project hotline (above) or: bud@communitybuilders.org.
• Voicemail. Call the hotline and leave a story about Silverton.
There are also community volunteers associated with the project and interested persons can schedule an interview.
The intent of the endeavor, which is partnered with the non-profit Community Builders, is to facilitate a community-driven understanding and vision for the Town of Silverton. It will be a year-long process and community members are welcomed to share insights, opinions, concerns and desires. The process will result in a documented vision for Silverton and will influence the town’s master plan. It will be presented to local elected officials for implementation.
Sources: Lake City Silver World, San Miguel Basin Forum, Silverton Standard, Norwood Post, Gunnison Country Times, Moab Sun.
