HOTCHKISS - Staff and town leadership relocated back into Town Hall last week after a remodeling project. More security features for staff were added and the space for Hotchkiss police was expanded in the project, which cost $258,754, not including a new roof which is also being built.

“It will give them (the police department) a lot more space. It’s better for everybody. It’s really going to help our officers and town clerks,” said Hotchkiss mayor Jim Wingfield.



