HOTCHKISS - Staff and town leadership relocated back into Town Hall last week after a remodeling project. More security features for staff were added and the space for Hotchkiss police was expanded in the project, which cost $258,754, not including a new roof which is also being built.
“It will give them (the police department) a lot more space. It’s better for everybody. It’s really going to help our officers and town clerks,” said Hotchkiss mayor Jim Wingfield.
Wynn begins admin position
PAONIA – New town administrator Stefen Wynn signed a three-year contract to manage the Town of Paonia and began work July 12. Wynn will be paid $115,000 in salary along with other perks, including a $10,000 stipend for moving expenses, paid phone, paid time off and town paid health benefits for himself and his family.
Wynn succeeds interim administrator Leslie Klusmire who was paid $85 an hour for town business and $70 for travel time. She served in an interim role for eight months, taking over in November, 2022.
Wagners buy W’flower cabins
LAKE CITY – Teresa and Robin Wagner have purchased Wildflower Cabins from their friends and business partners, Chris and Amy Hoedebeck. The two couples owned the cabins since 2021, located at 413 S. Gunnison. The Hoebedecks have purchased the Wagon Wheel Cabins nearby.
Teresa Wagner is a lifelong educator, retiring from positions of principal and school superintendent in Oklahoma. Robin Wagner continues to manage Wagner Construction from Norman, Okla. They were also in the restaurant business in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown area.
SMART offers free transport
TELLURIDE – The San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation will be offering free transportation for commuters during the month of August. The program, ‘Zero Fare for Better Air, We’ll Get You There’ began Aug 1. The program is part of a collaborative, statewide effort coordinated through the Colorado Energy Office. Free rides during the month will be available for commuters who live “down valley” in Norwood, Nucla and Naturita and Rico.
Prohaska, Pearson elected to mayor, mayor pro tem
MOUNTAIN VILLAGE – After an election June 27 and because Mountain Village is a home rule town, where council members elect leadership, Martinique Davis Prohaska and Scott Pearson were elected mayor and mayor-pro team of Mountain Village following the swearing-in ceremony of the new council, July 20. The vote was unanimous.
Prohaska has lived in Mountain Village for 21 years and has been a council member since 2019. She received 254 votes during the election. Pearson, who received 257 votes, had a 40-year career working in both public and private sectors. They will serve four-year terms as council members, joining councilors Patrick Berry, Jack Gilbride, and Harvey Mogenson. The mayor’s position is a two-year term.
Sources: Telluride Daily Planet, Lake City Silver World, Delta County Independent.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone