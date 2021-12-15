Major infrastructure projects coming
GUNNISON – Gunnison County will take on 16 infrastructure projects in 2022 costing $31 million. The county commissioners outlined that nearly 60 percent of the funding will be from assorted state and federal grants including $13.7 million in COVID relief monies to complete the new terminal at the Gunnison-Crested Butte Airport.
Other major infrastructure needs will include completion of the new library building, upgrading the Slate River Bridge in Crested Butte and the building of housing near the fair grounds on county-owned property.
Merger coming for chambers
DELTA COUNTY – The Delta Area Chamber of Commerce has announced it is merging with the Paonia chamber. Chamber director Mitch Gronenthal made the announcement at the Nov. 23 meeting of the Paonia town council.
Gronthenal said the Delta chamber will be communicating with Paonia businesses in the weeks to come. In December 2020, the Cedaredge Chamber of Commerce dissolved and Gronthenal told councilors there is outreach to that community as well. Key reasons for the merger is to change attitudes about what a chamber can do for a community and to develop fresh ideas.
Two arrested in trafficking
MOAB – Aggravated human smuggling and aggravated kidnapping charges are expected to be filed against two men, Mauricio Tellez and Abel Alvarez, who were apprehended Dec. 3 while bringing 11 people into Utah illegally. Both charges are first-degree felonies.
Grand County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jamison Wiggins spotted the van while it was going north on Highway 191. Wiggins became suspicious when he noticed “extremely dark window tint” on the vehicle.
According to the deputy’s statement, the driver, Tellez, admitted to being paid “$650 to travel and get the people and bring them back.” Destinations of the smuggled passengers were to be all over the U.S. One passenger was a minor, 15. According to the affidavit, Tellez and Alvarez are from Mexico.
Pierce hired as interim manager
LAKE CITY – Michelle Pierce has been named Interim Town Manager for Lake City. Town trustees voted unanimously Dec. 1 to put Pierce in the position. She had been the town’s consultant.
Trustees noted before the vote how they were impressed with Pierce’s judgement and operational expertise of town matters and how she led a successful restructuring of Lake City’s records and legal requirements.
Skijoring coming in Silverton
SILVERTON – Silverton will again have its annual Skijoring in Silverton event on Feb. 22, President’s Day. This is the 13th year the skijoring has been held.
The two-and-a-half block course in the center of Silverton features jumps and other obstacles.
Riders on quarter horses compete for prize money and gifts. More than 30 volunteers are needed to host the event.
SOURCES: Silverton Standard, Lake City Silver World, Delta County Independent, Gunnison Country Times, Moab Sun, Rio Blanco Herald Times